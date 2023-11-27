Judge sceptical of woman’s explanations for receiving stolen goods

A pre-sentence report for a 36-year-old woman being sentenced in the Timaru District Court on receiving charges noted that lifestyle choices, drug use and peer associations contributed to her offending. (File photo)

A judge has expressed reservations about the community work sentence he imposed on a woman who was arrested during the recovery of a large number of stolen items.

Ashley Katrina Bower, 36, was sentenced to 180 hours’ community work by Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Thursday in the Timaru District Court.

She had pleaded guilty to two charges of receiving property and having been reckless as to whether it had been stolen, and another charge of possessing cannabis.

The court was told that Bower’s partner, Eugene Corbin, had previously pleaded guilty to a raft of receiving charges and had been sentenced to four months’ community detention.

A list, from charging documents, of stolen items recovered when Bower and Corbin were arrested included pots, bird baths, a pot plant, a Chinese lantern, a water feature, kayaks, generators, a hanging egg chair, a John Deere lawn mower, a telescope, a Samsung television, roofing nails, an inflatable boat, life jackets, a vacuum, a wall sander, and beer kegs.

“Mr Corbin accepted responsibility for a large amount of the property that was recovered,” Judge Dravitzki said.

Bower’s lawyer, Matthew Bonniface, argued that the charges were “unfortunately driven by circumstances involving a number of anti-social people attending the address where they were living at the time, either leaving things there or selling to them”.

The judge took issue with this. “I didn’t come down in the last shower,” he said to Bonniface. “The suggestion that it has all been completely innocent and was a misunderstanding I'm afraid I struggle with.”

The most serious of the charges admitted by Bower was receiving 42 pots and two bird baths and bird bath tops that were valued at more than $1000 and had been stolen from Mitre 10 in Timaru during the period from May 25 to 29, 2022.

The second receiving charge involved a feijoa plant valued at $38.99, while 15.5 grams of cannabis was located during a property search.

Judge Dravitzki said some of the stolen pots and one of the bird baths were noticed when police were undertaking an inquiry at Bower’s parents’ home. The stolen feijoa plant was also at that address.

“I'm also a little bit sceptical about some of the explanations put forward about this offending,” he said.

The judge said the pre-sentence report noted attitude, lifestyle choices, drug use and peer associations were contributing to Bower’s offending.

“I have reservations about community work given you have a very poor record of compliance.

“You say that you will do community work … You say you and Mr Corbin have grown up somewhat.

“The test will be in the performance of this sentence.”

Bower received a community work sentence for the three charges: 40 hours for possessing cannabis, 100 hours for the two receiving charges, and a further 40 hours for remitting about $2000 in fines.

“That's a total of 180 hours’ community work and nine months’ supervision.”

The judge said supervision was an important part of Bower’s sentence.