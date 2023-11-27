Kia Toa triple wins South Canterbury title

Keeping a close eye on a shot during the final of the South Canterbury centre triples final at the West End Bowling Club are, from left, Barrie Andrews (West End), Roger Brown (Kia Toa), Shane Chisnall (West End) and Jarrod Barker (Kia Toa).

A Kia Toa team, skipped by Dean Harper, led the South Canterbury Bowls centre triples final from start to finish on Sunday.

Harper, and teammates Roger Brown and Jarod Barker, downed the in-form home team of Tom Taiaroa (skip), Barrie Andrews and Shayne Chisnall 16-14 at the West End green.

Kia Toa got off to a flier as Harper applied pressure to set up a 4-0.

On the sixth end Harper, two down, trailed the kitty close to the ditch to hold two shots. Taiaroa, close to getting the kitty, knocked the toucher into ditch and Harper drew another to extend the lead to 9 to 2.

A superb Andrews shot got one back for West End on the next end and the home team followed up with a fourth to close to 9-7. A super draw shot from Taiaroa closed the gap to one shot, but that was as close as the West End team got.

Barker and Brown continued their outstanding play to set up six shots over the next two ends, and with Harper adding on both occasions, the lead blew out to 15-8.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kia Toa skip Dean Harper watches West End's Tom Taiaroa deliver a bowl during Sunday's South Canterbury centre triples final at the West End green.

West End came back to 16-12 but Kia Toa kept control on the last end to win 16-14.

The centre title win was Barker's first, Harper’s second and Brown's third.

Results:

Quarterfinal: Harper 17, Warrick Garrick, Tony Marshall, Trevor Marshall 16; Sam Morton, Merv Davey, Hans Winkleman 19, Gary Ford, Scott Fisher, Nigel Mobberley 4.

Semifinals: Harper 15, Morton 13; Taiaroa 14, Roger Jackson, Greg Valentine, Dave Wood 9.

Final: Harper 16, Taiaroa 14.