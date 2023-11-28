New initiative to boost pupil numbers walking, scootering or biking to school

Waimataitai School house leaders, Mackenzie Boyd, 13, left, and Saphia Scarlett, 13, paint the “Wai Learners” logo on a footpath which pupils can follow as the school aims to get more pupils walking to school.

A Timaru school is eyeing an “active transport” milestone in getting pupils to walk, scooter or bike to school as it continues to battle a long-running traffic gridlock problem.

Waimataitai School has, over the past few years, adopted a range of initiatives aimed at reducing the number of people driving into Trafalgar and White streets to drop off or pick up pupils as close as possible to the entrances.

The end result is morning and afternoon gridlocks in the area and on Selwyn St, which is a main thoroughfare link for the town.

Principal Jonathan Young said they had been working on the drop-off issue for a couple of years “to try and increase the numbers we can get actively coming to school”.

“We've got some baseline data with about 35% of the kids actively (walking, biking, scootering) coming to school then, and now we are on the cusp of about 80% at the moment.

“That would be 400 kids walking, biking etc, to school.”

“We've two places where people bring their children to school traditionally ...

“At 8.45am to nine o'clock you can't move, gridlocked.

“So our plan is to get kids coming to school on foot, or on scooters or on bikes, or they can drop them at three points around the school within 100m of the school, which are safe routes to walk to school.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimataitai School principal Jonathan Young is excited about a new initiative to continue boosting the number of pupils using “active transport” to get to school. (File photo)

Young said the latest initiative is to construct a bluestone "pou" (post) at the drop-off points at new locations – 50m back from the Selwyn St intersection with Trafalgar St near the bus stop, the Hart St walkway from Beverley Rd and near the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Wai-iti Rd.

Carvings and artwork will adorn the posts while the school’s “Wai Learners” logo markings are being painted on footpaths for pupils to follow.

“This is a journey we've been on for almost two years now, so it is part of an initiative ... it won't be a trial because we intend to keep encouraging parents not to drive into Trafalgar or White streets.”

Young said “a really nice trade off” is that when kids get to school using active transport, they are “energised and they’ve had a good conversation with someone on the way ... but if you drop them at the gate they've still got to do those things and at 8.55am they don't get them until they get into class”.

“So there are some really good mental health and physical benefits from this, so we will keep going.”

The latest initiative aims to continue convincing parents to use the drop-off zones and know the kids are going to be crossing the street and are still safe.

"From time to time, there might be adults to accompany them ... In the future, we are looking at some local celebrities to meet kids at the drop-off zone and walk to school.”

The school has been working with Jane Sullivan, the Wave School Travel Plan co-ordinator, South Canterbury Road Safety, and the Timaru District Council, who have granted permission for the painting on the footpaths.

Wave is part of Community and Public Health, but Sullivan’s position is funded by the district council.

She said Waimataitai first began trialling a pilot school travel plan in 2008. She has been involved with facilitating the set-up of the school travel plan.

“We meet up each term and draft action plans... we look at how to educate parents, how to encourage students, get them to look at their surroundings and encourage initiatives such as an inter-class challenge.”

“To get to 80% is fantastic.”

Sullivan said that tamariki (children) who take part in active transport are more likely to reach physical activity guidelines.

“They are getting it without even thinking about it.”

Sullivan said the pupils’ enjoyment has been reflected with numerous positive comments in a survey with one pupil saying it “makes me calm listening to the singing birds”.