Opening night success for Waihi School's, Shrek Jr. The Musical

Pictured are Hugo Silva playing Papa Ogre, Andrew Wright as Baby Ogre and Saedy Zeestraten as Mama Ogre.

A Shrek musical by Winchester’s Waihi School has been described as a “show not to be missed” by its directors.

Shrek Jr. The Musical had its opening night on Monday in the school’s hall and co-director Sheryl Higgs described it as a “fantastic” evening.

“We were so thrilled. Everyone really stepped up during the show and got laughs and huge applause from the crowd,” Higgs said.

“The grandparents of the lead actors even got them some flowers. After the show, the kids were just buzzing.

“It was exciting to watch it all come together with the costumes, the make-up and the whole production. We were thrilled with the outcome.”

Higgs said the Shrek character, Donkey, played by Ralph Silva, was a “show stealer”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured is Oscar Waaka as Shrek.

“He stood out, and the crowd really loved him, and he got lots of laughs, including from the children at the show.

“The show appeals to a wide range of people.”

Higgs said she found the costume design for this year’s musical particularly fun – “the vibrancy of the costumes and creating the characters with our own spin on how they would look.”

There was the odd interesting challenge as well, with the Shrek mask having to be imported from overseas.

Higgs added that they had a huge team of helpers for the show with a teacher contributing to the set’s design as well.

Co-director Alistair Bradley said the musical was a “whole year project” for them and the students.

“We put recommendations for a musical to all year 8 class teachers and everyone agreed Shrek would be a good show to do ... it really suited the year group.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured are Thomas Carr as the Pied Piper, and Bradley Roycroft, Cooper Hulme and Ashton Robb as The Three Blind Mice.

Bradley said he was proud of the students’ performances on the opening night, and he was looking forward to the remaining shows.

“It was amazing and feedback has been amazing too.”

He added that tickets for the closing night on Thursday were sold out weeks ago but some tickets for the shows on Tuesday and Wednesday were still available for purchase from iticket.co.nz.