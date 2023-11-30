Open for business: Overwhelming public response to South Island's first dedicated military museum

South Canterbury man Don Pelvin has opened a military museum in Geraldine, which includes two vehicles believed to be the last remaining worldwide.

A South Canterbury collector has launched the South Island’s only dedicated military museum open to the public, and believes he has two vehicles on display which you won’t find anywhere else in the world..

The museum, opened by Don Pelvin in Geraldine on November 17, boasts displays from World War I all the way to the Afghanistan War, and includes military vehicles and even a WWI trench.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Don Pelvin’s military museum in Geraldine is the South Island’s only dedicated military museum open to the public.

Pelvin said many exhibitors from around South Canterbury and the South Island have contributed items to be displayed..

“All the exhibitors wanted to show off what they have collected over the years to the public, and they approached me with the idea of putting them all in one place.

“The response so far has been overwhelming. We have not advertised the museum anywhere, and it’s just been word of mouth so far as we’re still getting the displays up and going.

“We opened the doors during the Geraldine Festival and over 300 people came through in two days.”

Pelvin said many people were involved in getting the museum up and running, and he provided the building, and owned most of the military vehicles.

“Apart from the odd weekend or two in a year, there was no infrastructure to house all these things in the same place,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Two of Don Pelvin’s rare vehicles pictured at the Military Museum in Geraldine.

“The other items were provided by avid collectors. I also had the thought that if we didn't look after these things, they would be lost forever.”

The museum boasts about 10 military vehicles, an “extensive” German WWII display, a British display and also a WWI trench for children to play in.

“We have got several rare things like the Loyd Carrier, which is the last one left in the world. A fully-restored German field kitchen from a French museum which is the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

“Several of the vehicles in the museum are quite rare too. We have several mannequins with original costumes from WWI to Afghanistan.

“Murray Dempster from Waimate donated a comprehensive Vietnam display to the museum.”

Pelvin said they had given the museum much thought and wanted to make it interactive for children as well.

“Most things are not just in a glass case. The kids can touch some things on display and sit in some of the vehicles and get their pictures taken.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The WWI era trench at the military museum in Geraldine.

“People of all ages will find this museum attractive. There is plenty of seating around, and we also have a small theatre where people can sit and watch YouTube videos of WWI and WWII.”

The museum was 95% complete, Pelvin said. However, in the long-term he plans to change the displays and the vehicles.

“There are still a lot of really rare vehicles and items out there that people would want to show off,” he said.

The museum will also feature a 1943 Willys Jeep which was the first of 25 vintage military vehicles Pelvin had collected over 30 years.

Earlier this year, Pelvin said after a 14-year-long career in the New Zealand Army, he started collecting vehicles because he had a fascination for them and just “enjoyed being around them.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The displays inside the military museum in Geraldine.

Although all of his vehicles were his favourite, a fully-restored and fully-operational 1908 Lacre Military Troop Truck stands out to him.

As well as the Loyd Carrier, he believed his 1945 New Zealand Patterned Wheeled Carrier was also the last of its kind.

Talking about his military career, Pelvin said he was called up for National Service in 1972 and started off in C-Company in Timaru before moving on to Support Recon. He left the service in 1986 as Recon Platoon Sergeant.

He travelled to Malaya, Fiji, Australia and Singapore, not on active service, but for training.

The museum is open from Thursday to Monday from 9am-4.30pm. The museum can also be open in the evenings by appointment.