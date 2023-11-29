Cameron Jones too good in second Edition Zero Gravel

Cameron Jones celebrates as he approaches the finish line in Victoria Park, Waimate to win the 248km category in the Edition Zero Gravel race.

Cameron Jones was the winner of the second annual 248km Edition Zero Gravel cycling race that started and finished in Waimate at the weekend.

The 23-year-old from Christchurch finished in eight hours, eight minutes and 43 seconds to win the elite men's category, finishing 6 minutes 33 seconds ahead of Finn Mitchell, with Adam Chapman a further 22 secs back in third.

Timaru's James Wilson was fourth in 8:32.28. There were 114 starters in the men's section of the 248km race.

Timaru's Amy Hollamby dominated the women's race which had 10 starters, winning in 9:42.15 with Emma Bateup second in 10:26.25 and Judy Cheng third in 11:05.30.

Jones said on his social media page that there was no easy way round the "mega 247km loop" so he stayed patient early on.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The top three in the Edition Zero Gravel 248km category recover on the infield at the Victoria Park velodrome in Waimate. From left are Finn Mitchell (second), Cameron Jones (winner) and Adam Chapman (third).

He said he "had a dig at 80km creating a group of seven at the halfway mark" and then "applied some pressure over the Hakataramea Pass" after which only Chapman and Mitchell, "who were riding super strong", remained with him.

He "gave it everything" to hold Mitchell's wheel up Meyer's Pass, "then sent it down the other side before a 45km time trial home".

"Fatigue in the final 30 minutes hit, different to anything I've felt before, but was forgotten once in the buzz of velodrome finish."

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Phil Page heads towards the finish of the 140km race in the Edition Zero Gravel cycling event that started and finished at the velodrome in Waimate.

Other distance results were:

Energy taster 46km: Men's, Frankie Revell, 1:38.35, 1; Angus Petrie, 2; Archie Revell, 3. Women's, Janine Long, 2:11.00, 1; Isabella Guise, 2; Jane Guise, 3.

Snack 85km: Men's, Christopher Mills, 2:48.26, 1; Symon Mitchell, 2; Samuel Lukoszek, 3. Women's, Nicole Montgomery, 3:18.37, 1; Francesca Bradley, 2; Karyn Brown, 3.

Entree 140km: Men's, Callum McGrail, 4:32.51, 1; Eddie Adams, 2; Mike White, 3. Women's, Charlotte Clark, 5:15.49, 1; Sarah Gilbert, 2; Rhonda Gardner, 3.