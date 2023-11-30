Alliance Group facing ECan court action over Smithfield Timaru contaminant discharges

An aerial view of the Alliance Group’s Smithfield meatworks on the Pacific Ocean coastline north of Caroline Bay, Timaru in August 2021.

A Timaru meatworks is facing four charges that allege the discharge of contaminants into a nearby creek and the Pacific Ocean north of Caroline Bay.

Environment Canterbury has laid the charges against Alliance Group Ltd's Smithfield plant following incidents related to ruptures in the same pipeline reported on December 7, 2021, and March 16, 2022.

Gina Slee, ECan's southern zone lead, told The Timaru Herald that the pipeline, which ran along the eastern boundary of the meatworks' site, carried wastewater.

"The [December 7, 2011] rupture, along with actions taken in response, resulted in discharges of wastewater onto land which then entered the ocean, the onsite stormwater pond, and Te Ahi Tarakihi Creek," Slee said.

"On March 16, 2022, a rupture in the same pipeline, along with actions taken in response, resulted in discharges of wastewater onto land which then entered the ocean, the onsite stormwater pond, and Te Ahi Tarakihi Creek."

Slee said four charges had been laid as a result of the two alleged events.

The charges are:

December 7, 2021: Discharge of contaminant (wastewater) from an overflowing effluent pond onto land which discharged to water into a lagoon and creek area and discharge of contaminant (wastewater) from a broken pipe onto land which discharged to water in the Coastal Marine Area.

March 16, 2022: Discharge of contaminant (wastewater) from an overflowing effluent pond onto land which discharged to water into a lagoon area and creek and discharge of contaminant (wastewater) from a broken pipe onto land which discharged to water in the Coastal Marine Area.

The plant was close to a coastal marine area and the Waitarakao/Washdyke Lagoon which was part of the Waitarakao Mātaitai of which Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua as Manawhenua held exclusive rights.

In September 2022, after the alleged incidents occurred, Willie Wiese, general manager of manufacturing at Alliance Group, said the company would invest about $600,000 in an upgrade of the Smithfield plant’s trade waste pipeline.

Slee said ECan was currently awaiting advice from the court of a date for a case review hearing.

Alliance Group has been approached for comment.