All I want for Christmas: 8-year-old pins hopes on return of her best friend

All eight-year-old Katie Roberts wants for Christmas is her dog, Louis, back.

Stazirae Roberts said Louis, a six-year-old Cavoodle, had been missing since September 6, after running out of the house on a windy night.

Louis, who was gifted to Roberts’ daughter Katie when she was 3-years-old, usually slept inside with her – and she was desperate for her best friend to be returned.

Louis, who is usually an inside dog, bolted from the family home with his sister dog, Penny.

“When I opened the door for him, he took off like a rocket chasing a scent and his sister followed ... that night he took off was a very windy night.”

Roberts said Penny had returned early the next morning, but Louis had not.

Roberts said the first day he was gone she was not too worried, but she searched all over the farm they live on for him.

“I thought his collar might have been caught on something, or he may have got stuck in the fallen trees.

“The second day was when I became really worried.”

By the end of the first week, she had called a dog search expert from Nelson to help.

Roberts worked with the expert for six weeks, and tried multiple methods to locate Louis, including laying a scent trail and laying blankets Louis liked.

The expert advised Roberts that dogs usually run into the wind, and when they stop, when the wind changes, they are lost and do not know how to find their way back home.

About a week after Louis went missing, the family seemed to have caught a break when they went to check on a blanket, and found it had been disturbed, possibly by a dog, but they did not find Louis.

After six weeks, the expert suggested everything pointed towards human interference.

A mail drop around the area by Roberts and Katie had been unsuccessful.

“Louis was a gift to Katie from her auntie.

“They are like best friends ... and Louis follows her around everywhere she goes..

“Katie’s siblings are much older and have left home, so Louis is her only friend at home. When its bedtime for her, Louis always jumps on her bed and sleeps with her.

“He is a big part of her life and our life. We still have not given up hope. She told me the best gift she could get for Christmas is Louis, and I’m doing everything I can to make that happen.”

Roberts said Katie was getting more upset every day, and kept telling her mum not to give up and to try everything. This week, that had led to a public plea for help, which included a photo of Katie crying for her best friend.

“I did not want to put up a photo on Facebook pages of how sad Katie was, but she kept saying, ‘Please mum. Put it up. Anything to get him back. All I want is for him to come back’. She does not like her photo on Facebook usually.”

Roberts said not knowing what had happened made it worse.

“We don’t know if someone might have run him over and has not mentioned it anywhere.”

Not assuming the worst, the family's current thinking is that somebody might have seen Louis, thought he was neglected, and may have taken him home.

They believe there is a chance he may have been near Te Moana Rd, as that was the location of the disturbed blanket.

Roberts said if he has been picked up by someone, her message to them is, “We love him and miss him, and please consider the fact that he is a big part of our family”.

“Please find it in your heart to send him back home.

“He was loved and cared for, and we would do anything to get him back.”

The family have offered a $500 reward for anyone who finds him or who can provide information that will lead to him being found, so they can fulfil Katie’s only Christmas wish.