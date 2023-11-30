Seized phone helps police to catch Ashburton cannabis seller

The Timaru District Court has handed down a five-month jail sentence to an Ashburton man guilty of offering to sell cannabis. (File photo)

A phone seized in a search warrant provided police with the evidence to arrest and charge an Ashburton man with offering to sell cannabis.

Robert Darling’s arrest in September last year was connected to Operation Mastiff, a police investigation into serious and co-ordinated criminal offending by organised criminal groups in the Ashburton District.

Operation Mastiff was aligned with Operation Cobalt, a nationwide operation targeting criminal offending committed by gangs and the societal harm it caused.

The summary of facts in Darling’s case said: “Operation Mastiff specifically focused on the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, cannabis and unlawful possession of firearms by Ashburton patched gang members and their associates.

“The gangs targeted during this operation were the Mongrel Mob, Mangu Kaha/Black Power, Head Hunters and the Mongols.”

Police analysed communications of a number of gang members. With the issuing of a surveillance device warrant, voice calls, text messages, data usage and mobile tracking data were intercepted.

On August 23 last year, another surveillance device warrant was granted, and police identified regular communication to and from the targets’ cellphones with a range of people that confirmed their involvement in the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis in Ashburton.

It was then that Darling was identified in the investigation, and a search warrant was executed in Fairton, Ashburton, on September 6 of that year.

Police analysed the seized phone and messages sent via Facebook Messenger. This showed that at 2:09am on April 23, 2022, Darling was in conversation with the owner of the seized phone.

“He messages 'Want a cheap oz?' along with a picture of a bag of cannabis,” the summary said.

On Thursday, Darling appeared in the Timaru District Court via an audio-visual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison.

At the hearing, Judge Campbell Savage said the sentencing starting point for the charge was six months’ jail.

The judge allowed a 15% discount for Darling’s guilty plea, reducing the final sentence to five months’ jail.