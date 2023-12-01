Kārearea/Falcon attack prompts Timaru District Council to close walking track

Pareora walking track was closed after a person was attacked by a Kārearea/Falcon. (File photo)

A Kārearea (native falcon) attack on a person near Timaru prompted the district council to close a walking track in November until further notice.

Timaru District Council parks and recreation manager Bill Steans said they were made aware of an incident by a member of the public before they closed the Pareora walking track.

“After the member of the public made us aware of the situation the track was closed on November 20th after seeking advice from Falcons Trust NZ and on-site investigation from the Local Raptor Trust,” Steans said.

“The Raptor Trust are continuing to monitor the area on a fortnightly basis and the track will remain closed until the trust has confirmed it is safe to reopen.

“Closure signage has been erected, and the access gate has been chained and locked.”

Department Of Conservation Geraldine senior biodiversity ranger Ian Fraser said they were informed of the incidents on November 19.

“Members of the NZ Raptor Trust were also informed and visited the site...,” Fraser said.

“Nesting kārearea/falcons will defend their nests if threatened, so first and foremost, people need to follow any track closures and pay attention to signage.

Parker Conservation/Supplied A native falcon, at its nest south of Dunedin in 2021.

“If people are being swooped on by nesting kārearea, we advise they back away quickly and, if possible, raise an item like a backpack above their heads.

“Please do not attempt to strike at the falcon, which is only attacking because it feels its nest is threatened and may be injured if struck.”

Fraser said if there is no signage in place in the area, people should report the incident to the land manager.

Around the time of the falcon attacks in Timaru, Tasman District Council put up a warning sign in the Loadstone area of the Richmond foothills after they heard of three incidents in which people had been attacked by falcons, and asked locals to steer clear of the area.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a woman suffered “serious scalp injuries” following an encounter with a nesting falcon, prompting a temporary closure of a track in Whakarewarewa Forest near Rotorua.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ron Lindsay and Vaughan Skea of the New Zealand Raptor Trust.

Spokesperson for the New Zealand Raptor Trust, Ron Lindsay, said the attacks at Pareora were possibly due to the number of falcons increasing in South Canterbury and the birds protecting their nests and territory.

“The falcons protect their territory and nests really fiercely,” Lindsay said.

“It’s quite a common occurrence around New Zealand. A falcon’s territory can be up to 70 kilometres in diameter.

“In my opinion, what’s happening here is that the falcons are spreading out trying to find their own territory and are getting closer and closer to humans.

“Given the numbers that are possibly increasing around the country, we will see more attacks like these in the future.”

Lindsay said people can learn to be more aware by learning what a falcon sounds like and, in some cases, people would possibly hear a falcon before seeing one and take appropriate actions to avoid being attacked.