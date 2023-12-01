Alternate options for Scott Base rebuild to be put to Antarctica NZ board

This video shows how the new Scott Base research station will be delivered to Antarctica in 2027. (Video first published March 2023)

A range of options to resume the stalled $500 million rebuild of Scott Base, at Timaru’s port, is expected to be put before the Antarctica New Zealand Board this month.

Antarctica NZ chief executive Sarah Williamson confirmed, on October 9, it had not been able “to reach an agreement on commercial terms” with Leighs Construction, the Christchurch-based preferred contractor for the redevelopment, with the project now under review.

Following the announcement, a 10-week-long “options analysis” period commenced to allow a team of external and internal experts to consider a “range of options” to progress the project.

On Friday, Williamson said analysis of “alternative delivery options” for the new Scott Base continued, and the review team will report on its work to the Antarctica NZ Board in December as planned.

“Any option that is subsequently taken forward will be refined and costed, with aims of remaining within the overall project budget and as close to the original delivery schedule as possible,” Williamson said.

“Antarctica New Zealand looks forward to sharing the outcome once a decision has been made by the Board on a final recommendation.”

Williamson said for Antarctica NZ to make an “informed decision about a revised option” they will need to consider any modifications and cost the project accurately.

“We hope to achieve this level of refinement in early 2024.”

Earlier, Williamson said while the “options analysis” was being completed, some of the work already under way at Scott Base would continue as planned in the 2023/24 season, in preparation for a “recommended option”.

“This includes work to ensure the base remains safe for those living and working there, along with some enabling works, environmental monitoring and baselining,” Williamson said.

“Leighs Construction will continue to manage some of this work at Scott Base under an early works contract.”

That included the upgrade to the Ross Island Wind Energy system, she said.

SUPPLIED The reclaimed area of Evans Bay (foreground), Timaru, where the construction work for the Scott Base redevelopment was going to take place.

The pause on the Scott Base rebuild was met with mixed reactions by South Canterbury’s business leaders, with some expressing concern and others adopting a wait-and-see approach.

Building was originally expected to start between October and March – with work at Timaru’s port expected to be visible to the public from November.

Williamson said this year’s research programme would not be affected by the delay.

In June 2023, The Timaru Herald revealed the costs for rebuilding the 65-year-old facility had increased by almost $160m. The project was allocated $344m in Budget 2021.

Hugh Broughton Architects/Supplied The Scott Base redevelopment will look something like this.

Leighs Construction was chosen over four competitors as the preferred contractor, and had been working with Antarctica NZ during the design phase.

In October, Leighs Construction chief executive Gary Walker said: “There is nothing more for Leighs Construction to add to the Antarctica NZ statement, it reflects the current status of the Scott Base redevelopment project.”

He did note that this summer season’s works “are being planned at present and will proceed this year”.

Leighs Construction has been approached for comment.