Victim of sexual assault says pain 'indescribable' as young rapist's name suppression ends

The Timaru District Court heard on Thursday that Joshua Eason does not accept the jury’s guilty verdicts on numerous sexual offending charges against two young girls. (File photo)

A South Canterbury man who was 14-15 years old when he first raped a girl was labelled "a disgusting human being" by one of his victims on Thursday.

Name suppression for Joshua Eason, 24, was lifted by Judge Campbell Savage in the Timaru District Court, as a jail term of seven years and eight months was imposed for convictions on three charges of sexual violation by rape, two charges of threatening to kill, three charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and three charges of an indecent act on a child aged under 12.

Eason was found guilty of the offences against the girls, then aged 10-11 and 12 years, at a jury trial in Timaru in September 2023.

“I hope you never have the opportunity to put your hands on another child,” a tearful victim said in addressing the defendant.

She said the pain of being sexually assaulted was “indescribable”.

”I remember the day I confided with my granny and the distraught look on her face, and then had to ring my Dad to tell him, but I was far too upset and granny had to speak to him for me.

“The pain in my Dad's voice broke me even more.”

Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus said the number of incidents, and the type, meant the offending was not small scale.

McManus also emphasised the verdict of the jury was “this was rape, not sexual connection with a young person”, adding the defendant “still doesn’t accept the primary elements of the offending”.

Judge Savage said one of the charges of sexual violation by rape related to a single incident against a victim, who was 12 years old at the time and Eason was 17.

“The other charges relate to offending carried out by you ... over an extended period of time [involving the second girl].

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Judge Campbell Savage, pictured, said he was unable to discern any genuine remorse from the defendant as he jailed him for seven years and eight months on rape charges in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

“The charges you were convicted on included representative charges because the victim's recollection is your offending was so prolific she couldn't identify each separate occasion.”

The judge said in the December 2016 offending there had been a modest degree of planning and premeditation.

“Some steps were taken by you to isolate her from the other people.”

The judge was “of the view” that this victim “was undoubtedly a vulnerable victim, both due to her young age and naivety, and I am in no doubt she has suffered significant harm”.

“I reject the submission made on your behalf that the starting point should be closer to one that could be expected for a charge of underage sex.

“Make no mistake about it Mr Eason, this is something you did to [the victim] ... not something you did with.”

For the second victim, the judge acknowledged the offending occurred when the defendant would have been within the jurisdiction of the Youth Court.

“There was a degree of planning and premeditation.

“... it was perhaps opportunistic at the time, but you had developed a mindset that would allow you to take advantage of the opportunities as they arose, and it is a bit of a stretch in my view to say that repetitive offending over an 18-month period is always opportunistic.”

The judge said this victim “was without doubt vulnerable ... she has undoubtedly suffered harm”.

The judge had 16 years in jail as a starting point, but that became 11 years for totality, as the total period of imprisonment must not be out of proportion to the gravity of the overall offending.

The judge noted that Eason did not accept the jury’s verdicts and continued to say one victim was consenting “despite you being unable, at trial, to identify any basis of that belief beyond the fact that she didn't try to scream or try and run away”.

“I'm unable to discern any genuine remorse.”

Judge Savage ruled out a cultural report reduction but granted 30% for the defendant’s youth.

“The court recognises a lengthy term could crush a young person. It also takes into account that young persons have not developed their capacity to reason when making decisions. I accept without hesitation that grounds exist for you to receive a not insignificant discount on account of your youth.”

Eason was sentenced, all concurrently, to seven years and eight months jail on each of the rape convictions; four years jail on each of the three unlawful sexual connection charges; one year jail on the two threatening to kill charges and two years jail on each of the three indecent act charges.