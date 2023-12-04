Two years jail for firing pistol at man after hotel argument over beer

Heath Stewart Redrup told a man in the Temuka Hotel that “I've got a f..king gun" after a minor verbal dispute involving a beer, the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man made an on the spot decision to accept a sentencing indication in the Timaru District Court on Thursday and plead guilty to a number of charges including firing a pistol at a person.

Heath Stewart Redrup, appearing via an audiovisual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison, was so happy with Judge Campbell Savage’s indication of two years jail, he immediately pleaded guilty to eight charges that emerged from events two weeks apart in Temuka on February 1, 2023, and in Christchurch on February 15.

In Temuka, Redrup discharged a pistol in a public place, threatened to kill, unlawfully possessed a pistol and breached a protection order, while the Christchurch charges were reckless driving, driving while forbidden, possessing methamphetamine utensils and possessing an offensive weapon (an extendable baton).

The person shot at “was mentally shaken”, police said in the summary of facts.

The firing of the pistol followed a minor verbal dispute over a beer in the Temuka Hotel.

The parties involved were separated but a short time later, the two groups accidentally met in a hotel hallway.

Redrup “made another negative verbal comment towards the complainant's partner” which annoyed the complainant and “he made a move towards the defendant”.

The defendant then said to the complainant, “I've got a f..king gun", and pulled at his shirt.

Redrup, walking backwards, headed for the rear entrance and parking area with the complainant following.

Redrup stated he was going to shoot him and then pulled a small pistol from his waistline, aiming it at the complainant who was approximately 5m away.

The complainant threw a glass of beer at the defendant who continued to back away “but was still aiming the pistol towards the complainant”.

"When approximately 10 metres away from the complainant, the defendant discharged one round from the pistol towards the complainant which missed,” the summary of facts said.

Redrup then left the scene in a vehicle with two other people. Police inquiries later recovered the pistol.

In Christchurch two weeks later, Redrup, forbidden to drive until having the appropriate licence, was spotted driving on Gloucester St.

He failed to stop for police and went through an intersection on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop for a red light. He continued to travel at about 90-100kph along Stanmore Rd.

He was spotted again about 45 minutes later on Brougham St and, to evade police, he drove towards oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road until he was out of sight.

The vehicle was located in Rolleston at 8pm and a search uncovered a meth pipe and an extendable baton.

Addressing Redrup, Judge Savage, said, “while expressing a willingness to engage in programmes and to make a genuine attempt at addressing your traumatic past, there is no evidence you have done that.

“The troubled upbringing card is not one you can play again and again and again.

“At this stage you have a history of not engaging.

“If you do what you say you will do, you will find yourself in a better place ... you talk, but it is time to walk.

“You are on the right track in gaining your driver’s licence and NCEA level one, but you can reach higher.”

Judge Savage, in convicting Redrup, imposed two years jail to be served concurrently on the possessing a pistol, threatening to kill, discharging a pistol and possessing an offensive weapon charges, while he was convicted and discharged on the other charges with six months disqualified driving added.