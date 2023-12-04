Bearded dragon spreads Christmas cheer at Timaru's Caroline Bay

Buddha, the bearded dragon, dressed in a Christmas costume at Caroline Bay on Friday.

It's not unusual to see people and their pets dressed up in Christmas costumes in December, but a bearded dragon dressed as Santa is turning heads in Timaru.

Five-year-old reptile Buddha, a friendly bearded dragon, has made quite an impression when her owner Shell, whose last name Stuff agreed not to publish, took her on an outing to Caroline Bay on Friday, dressed in full Christmas costume.

The outing, which was part of a kindness challenge for Kiddz Home Based Childcare, tasked Buddha with joining her long-time human friends, Emersyn Humphries, 8, and Archie Cockburn-Parker, 3, as they visited Caroline Bay to spread kindness and joy.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emersyn Humphries, 8 and Archie Cockburn-Parker, 3, dressed as elves interacting with Buddha, the bearded dragon.

With the trio all dressed in full Christmas costume, they went to Timaru’s new Christmas tree for a photo shoot, before heading down to the Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden at Caroline Bay for more photo opportunities.

“Buddha was on a lead with wings, a tutu and a Santa hat,” she said.

“Wherever we go, people just couldn't resist coming and looking at Buddha and talking to the children. There were so many people who stopped to look at Buddha.

“The ladies working on the rose garden completely stopped what they were doing to see Buddha and asked if she was real.”

She said the costume for Buddha was made by a friend, who had repurposed a Christmas wine bottle cover.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emersyn Humphries, 8, with Buddha.

She said Buddha loved people, and although she was an unusual pet, people could not resist wanting to pet her.

“I always wanted a bearded dragon as a kid, and I got her from Auckland when she was seven weeks old. She is really intelligent.”

She said Emersyn had known Buddha since she arrived, and Buddha loved the children.