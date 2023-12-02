Women's eye socket fractured with punch from female neighbour

Brittany Dee Haydon-Gliddon's punch on another woman was described as a “heat of the moment” event in the Timaru District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

A woman broke a neighbour's eye socket in a clash indirectly related to a man they have both been romantically linked to.

Brittany Dee Haydon-Gliddon's punch was delivered at the victim's address in Ashburton on June 16, 2022, the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday.

The 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to a common assault charge before Judge Campbell Savage, with the police summary of facts saying the two women were neighbours "who have both been romantically involved with the same male".

The victim had spotted Haydon-Gliddon's car in the KFC car park with the male and the defendant's children inside.

"The victim confronted the male for a short time until the defendant returned to the car. The victim left and returned home," the summary said.

"A minute later, while the victim was parked in her driveway, she was confronted by the defendant.

"The defendant told the victim not to do that again in front of her kids before punching her twice in the face and walking off.

"The victim suffered fractures to her right eye socket and [it] caused bruising and swelling around the eye immediately after the event."

Haydon-Gliddon, according to the summary, said she had been annoyed the victim had made a scene in front of her children and that it hadn't been the first time.

Crown prosecutor Nadine Girgis submitted the act was at the upper end of common assault on account of the injuries the victim suffered and the actual violence.

Judge Savage disagreed with the Crown that there was premeditation and said it was part of one ongoing incident.

"I don't accept premeditation," Judge Savage said.

Haydon-Gliddon's lawyer, Cory Shaw, said the assault was part of a wider pattern of behaviour and there had been an incident in the car park prior to the assault.

“The defendant did not enter the property with the intent to assault, which had occurred when a scuffle broke out,” Shaw said.

"It was not planned ... it was something that happened in the heat of the moment.”

Haydon-Gliddon was remorseful and embarrassed by the incident and took responsibility for the harm caused, Shaw added.

"She did not enter the property with the intention to assault, it was just a rather unfortunate outcome."

Shaw said it should be noted that the conduct of the victim had somewhat contributed to what occurred.

Judge Savage said he was prepared to accept the defendant didn't go to the property with the intention of hitting the victim, but things got out of control and the victim did suffer relatively significant injuries.

"It was not your intention to inflict a blow to cause such harm."

Haydon-Gliddon was convicted and ordered to undertake 12 months' supervision. She was ordered to pay $80 reparation and an emotional harm payment of $1000 to the victim.