Timaru District Council swimming pools fully staffed for summer

CBay will be fully staffed this summer, the Timaru District Council says. (File photo)

Less than a year after lifeguard shortages forced changes to operating hours at community swimming pools in the Timaru District, the council says the facilities will be fully staffed this summer.

The shortage, in January, which was felt across New Zealand, also came during the country’s worst period for drownings since 1982-83, and the council was desperate to recruit more lifeguards.

However, on Monday, the council’s communications and engagement manager, Stephen Doran, said it had been working hard throughout the year to recruit lifeguards.

“We’re pleased to say that we have a full complement to cover the peak summer season across our pools,’’ he said.

He said the council had 34 people it could call on at CBay, some of whom were lifeguard-qualified staff who usually did other roles, and 22 at district pools.

All pools in the district, CBay, Pleasant Point, Temuka and Geraldine, were open for summer, he said.

In January, the shortage meant operating hours at the district’s community pools were changed, including the closure of the Pleasant Point pool, in February, reduced hours at the Temuka pool and reduced hours at CBay and Geraldine.

At the time, Temuka Swimming Club president Sarah Young said the reduction in hours impacted the entire community.

In 2020, the council completed a more than $1 million upgrade to the more than 50-year-old pool.

The council offers training to suitable lifeguard candidates, and the minimum requirement for a pool lifeguard is the person needs to be able to swim 200 metres in under six minutes (eight lengths of the 25m pool), tread water for five minutes at the deepest part of the pool (3.5m), and pick up an object from the deepest part of the pool (3.5m).

All candidates need to pass this test before proceeding with training.

Training then consisted of a two-day lifeguard course run by in-house trainers and assessors.

Lifeguards also needed to have a comprehensive first aid certificate, and needed to be police vetted.