South Canterbury speed skating's endurance series winners confirmed

Shannell Wooding leads Daryl Mattingley and Brayden Teague during the final round of speed skating's Southern Endurance series at Timaru's banked track.

The winners have been decided in South Canterbury speed skating's 11-race Southern endurance series that began in Dunedin before winter.

Grace Worner and Brayden Teague won the cadets girls’ and boys’ titles, while it was Shannell Wooding and Daryl Mattingley's names headed to the trophy engraver for the senior women's and men's trophies respectively.

The majority of the competition was held in South Canterbury with the final round, the 50km Begg Bank Track Classic, in Timaru on Sunday.

Competitors could drop the three worst results while there was also a series of five held with all rounds counting.

Teague, who won every round, turned on the turbos on a number of occasions on Sunday to ensure sprinter Callum Sandri was not in the finish photo. Sandri is improving in the long events and was second with grade newcomer Zachary Tong third and Oakley Mattingley fourth.

Kyla Beveridge held out Worner in a close finish to take out the 25km under 14, with Lauren Crawford third. A good effort from Gemma Thornley netted fourth, who footed it with the leading bunch till nearly halfway.

In the primary/novice 5km Phoenix Mattingley won from a determined Sophie Thornley, Marina Santos, Delta Hogenesch and newcomer Annabelle O'Connor.

There was a nice surprise for the cadet grades and below as a late sponsorship from Aoraki Swim School made for cash incentives for the first three.

Endurance series results

Men's endurance: Daryl Mattingley 183, Ricky Purukamu 110, Thomasso Bonvicino (Italy) 78, Karl Boles De Boer 72, Lorenzo Bonvicino 71, Derek Tan (Invercargill) 46. Men's sprints: Mattingley 100, Purukamu 66, L. Bonvicino 60, Tan 51, Boles de Boer 51.

Women's endurance: Shannell Wooding 161, Paige Horne (Christchurch) 139, Lily Pontague (Blenheim) 132, Issy Stock (Christchurch) 127, Sheryl Kortright 111, Samantha Clarke 74. Women's sprints: Kortright 90, Wooding 71, Ella Benson 55, Clarke 39, Emily Thompson (Waimate) 30, Mickaela MacDonald (Nelson) 30.

Cadets (under-14) boys' endurance: Brayden Teague 210, Callum Sandri 165, Oakley Mattingley 148, Zackary Tong 134, Sebastian Diefenback Oliveira (Christchurch) 80, Otto Nairn (Christchurch) 34. Boys' sprints: Teague 145, Mattingley 86, Tong 76, Sandri 55.

Cadet girls' endurance: Grace Worner (Geraldine) 195, Kyla Beveridge and Lauren Crawford (Cave) 182, Claudia Mattingley 133, Georgia Kortright 131, Gemma Thornley 125, Lilly Rae and Piper Hogenesch 96, Eva Jenkins (Blenheim) 62. Girls' sprints: Worner 128, Kortright 100, Crawford 85, Mattingley 83, Beveridge 70, Layla Rae 44, Jenkins 21.

Juvenile girls sprint: Hogenesch 122, Thornley 120, Rae 117, Kortright 30.

Primary/novice boys' endurance: Phoenix Mattingley 205, Luke Rae 126, Sebastian Diefenback Oliveira 90, An Ge Hu 81, Glebe Polyakov 62, Ben Stock (Christchurch) 30. Primary/novice boys' sprint: Mattingley 106, Rae 92, Oliveira 90, Polyakov 64.

Primary girls' endurance: Sophie Thornley 210, Delta Hogenesch 159, Lucy Bohrer 88, Hosanna Woods 85, Annabelle O’Connor 59, Dhyanni Surti 57. Primary girls' sprints: Thornley 135, Hogenesch 109, Woods 60, Bohrer 54.

Upcoming events

A group of 26 South Canterbury club members will take part in the NZ Indoor, Road and Marathon championships in Blenheim, January 2-7 inclusive.

The annual "Tour of Timaru" will be held January 26-28, with racing held in conjunction with the Waimate Caledonian Society games on the second day.