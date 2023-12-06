Spending in South Canterbury declines, but visitor spending up

South Cantabrians are being urged to shop locally as the first spending figures released in the lead up to Christmas show a decline.

After sheltering from the impact of Covid-19 and the rising cost of living, it appears South Canterbury may be catching up with the rest of the country, with $1.5 million spent in the region on Black Friday, November 24, and the following day – a drop of 5.8% on the same period in 2022, and down 2.3% from pre-Covid levels in 2019.

However, the news is not all bad.

Timaru was one of the top four locations nationally where visitor spending has recovered the most against pre-Covid levels, with $255 million spent by tourists in the town in the year to September 2023. This figure is above pre-Covid spending.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the reduction in spending over the two days aligned with the increased budget pressures families were experiencing in their households.

Thankfully, the region’s decrease was not as pronounced as other areas such as Southland, Wairarapa, Gisborne and Palmerston North, she said.

“However, it does signify the importance of supporting local,’’ Smith said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Stafford St on Monday afternoon.

“Any expenditure outside our three districts has a direct impact on our economy and is literally money being leaked into another region.’’

She urged residents to support local businesses, whether it was shopping in the region, or using South Canterbury contractors.

“Together we grow stronger.

“Remember our businesses are the ones that invest in local school projects, support local charities and support the projects like CBay and CPlay.’’

If anyone thought they could get a better price or better quality elsewhere, she asked them to contact a South Canterbury supplier, as most of the time they would match the offer.

Supplied South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith urged residents to support local.

The latest figures from Worldline, formerly Paymark do not include hospitality and food and liquor purchases.

Nationally, the figures show $126.3m was spent in the two days to November 25 – down 5.8% from 2022, and 5.7% from 2019.

A Worldline spokesperson said, broken down, South Canterbury’s figures show there was a 10.8% decrease spent on clothing and footwear on November 24 and 25, and a 7% drop in the hardware, furniture and appliances sectors.

Outside of core retail, excluding hospitality, food and liquor stores, saw a 6.5% increase in spending, the spokesperson said.

Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said the figures given the cost of living, and inflationary pressures, it was not surprising to see Black Friday spending down on the same few days in 2022.

“In the current environment, and leading into Christmas, everyone is being a lot more selective on where and what they spend their hard-earned dollars on whilst, as widely reported, a number of the Black Friday sales were not the deals of past Black Fridays,’’ Davenport said.

“That said we will hopefully get some of this promised warmer summer weather soon – which will see people out and about enjoying, and spending in this great part of the country.’’

He said there were a number of events scheduled for the district over summer which, alongside the soon-to-be opened CPlay playground, would attract a lot of people to the district in coming months.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s monthly regional tourism estimates for the year to September 2023, saw Timaru behind Whanganui, Taranaki, and Manawatū in regions where visitor spending in New Zealand has recovered the most since pre-Covid levels.

The figures show visitor spending in Timaru for the year to September 2023, compared to the same time in 2019, was up 122%, made up of a 130% increase in domestic tourist spending, and 90% by international visitors.

In his December newsletter, regional economist Benje Patterson said the regions above pre-Covid levels may surprise some people, as not all the areas were traditionally associated with tourism.

supplied Economist and strategist Benje Patterson.

“But what they all have in common is that they are dominated by domestic tourism which has in all cases soared over recent years into these areas,’’ he said.

“The reality is that kiwis fell back in love with their own backyard during Covid, and for the most part that love and affection is remaining.’’

The Mackenzie is 28th on the list, with domestic spending up 145% and international spending up 50% compared to the same time in 2019.

The district also fared well in visitor spending with $281m spent in the year to September 2023.