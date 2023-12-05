Present buying opportunities galore, but 'get in quick' for strawberries at Waimate's fare

More than 230 vendors at Waimate Strawberry Fare will provide the perfect opportunity for people to get Christmas gifts, the annual event's organiser says.

Andy Saunders-Tack said the number of vendors at Saturday’s event would be about the same as the event in 2022, which saw at least 10,000 people attend and strawberries running out within the first couple of hours.

“People can expect upwards of 230 stalls on Saturday selling everything from collectables, Christmas gifts and clothing.

“It’s a proper Christmas fare and vendors have come from all around the South Canterbury region and some from as far as the bottom of the South Island and some from the top of the South Island.

“We always make sure we have a balanced mix of vendors selling all kinds of stuff, and it's the perfect opportunity for people to buy some Christmas gifts.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Andy Saunders-Tack, right, said, in the past, the Strawberry Fare had always attracted a “strong crowd”. He is pictured with Clare Saunders-Tack.

Saunders-Tack said a number of community groups have been involved in the fare this year and the police and Environment Canterbury have signed up and there would be plenty of entertainment as well.”

Speaking about the strawberries at the fare, Saunders-Tack had one piece of advice for people visiting – “Get in quick before they run out”.

“All the vendors are local, and we would have about the same amount of strawberries as last year, hopefully. A lot of it depends on the weather and supply is usually limited at this time, but hopefully, everyone gets to buy some.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Ryan Harris and Soley Harris from Dunedin wearing strawberry design outfits during the Waimate Strawberry Fare in 2022.

He said the volunteer organising committee worked all year to make the Strawberry Fare happen.

“We’ve got some great entertainment like The Wonky Donkey Man, Craig Smith, so this is the right opportunity for a nice family day out.

“Particularly post-Covid, we’re back into it full-time. With the Christmas Parade last weekend and the Christmas in the Square after the fare, it's good to be part of a suite of activities in town in the coming weeks.”

Saunders-Tack said in the past, the Strawberry Fare had always attracted a “strong crowd” and he was hopeful the South Canterbury community would get behind it again this year.

Supporting the fare would be supporting local businesses, he said.

The fare, at Seddon Square and Boland Park, starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm on Saturday.