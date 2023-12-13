Timaru District streets light up for Christmas cheer

The Geraldine Christmas parade was held earlier this month.

When Krystal and Kris Palmer began lighting up their Timaru home for Christmas in 2019, it was a chance to create some magic for themselves.

However, one night during the festive season, Krystal heard people outside singing carols as they viewed the home’s display, and after seeing the pure joy in the faces of children visiting, she realised that it was more than just for her, and her husband.

“When we started I thought the display was just for us,’’ she said.

“But it’s a community thing and I love Christmas. It’s my favourite holiday, and it’s not about money. It’s about the kindness and I love all the lights.’’

The Palmer’s Old North Rd display is just one of many in the district’s annual Christmas lights competition.

Timaru Christmas Parade Trust Christmas Lights Competition co-ordinator Teressa May​ said organisers were “thrilled’’ by the spirited response from the community.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Krystal and Kris Palmer’s home on Old North Rd, Timaru, all done up for Christmas.

“The competition revealed a total of 32 dazzling entries, marking a slightly quieter year compared to the previous one,’’ May said.

Display entrants are from Timaru, Temuka, and Pleasant Point, she said, adding people can still register their light displays on the trust’s website.

She said this year's panel of judges had been carefully selected from Timaru North Rotary, Timaru Rotary, Timaru Host Lions, Timaru Suburban Lions, and other community enthusiasts, and judging was under way.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Michelle Hale and partner Chris have been busy with their festive display on Pages Rd, Timaru.

“The judging period spans from now until December 19.’’

The winners will be announced on December 20.

She thanked the community for its support of the parade, held on December 3, and the continued enthusiasm for the light displays, and encouraged people to get out and about and view the lights.

Palmer also wanted as many people as possible to enjoy her display, which she said took several weeks to plan and set up.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Part of the display on Pages Rd.

“I am the creative one, while my husband is the one who makes the stuff.’’

She enjoyed the setting up process as she enjoyed working with her husband and said they made a great team.

“We bounce ideas off each other,’’ she said.

She described it as “addictive’’, and said they had been slowly building up additions to their displays.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Christmas lights on Pages Rd, Timaru.

“Last year was the first year we had a big display. It’s been growing every year.’’

Meanwhile, on Pages Rd, Michelle Hale and her family have also been busy decorating their eight-vehicle garage and grounds for the festive season.

“This is our second year of doing it,’’ Hale said.

She said the couple began getting building supplies in February, with some items donated from South Canterbury businesses.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of the decorations on Michelle Hale’s Pages Rd, Timaru, property.

“We have had people behind the scenes helping us.’’

Opening the display officially on December 1, Hale said they had many visitors already.

It was free to walk through, with Hale saying the only thing people needed to donate was a smile.

The couple’s eight children had also got involved with the building work, and set up, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The property on Old North Rd, Timaru, that Krystal Palmer and her husband Kris have decorated.

“It’s a real family thing.’’

She described herself as a “real Christmas person’’, and thinks of the festive season as a “very special’’ family time.

She also liked paying items forward to people, and doing random acts of kindness, especially during the festive season.

“It’s a very special time of the year for me. You can gift something to someone and not expect anything in return.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Part of the display at Michelle Hale’s Pages Rd property.

There has already been quite a few visitors through the home, and Hale said she was looking forward to meeting more in the lead up to Christmas.

Proof of the number of people through the display was the fact the family had made 500 bags of reindeer food to give out.

A few days ago there were only about 20 bags left, she said.

“We give out one per family so that just shows how many people have been through already.

“And it’s not just the children, all age groups are like ‘wow’ and their eyes light up,’’ she said.

One woman had also told her she was normally a Christmas Grinch, but Hale’s home had inspired her to go home and put up her festive tree.

The Christmas lights display on Timaru's Radius Elloughton Gardens were also set to be lit for the first time on Wednesday night.

The display, at 1 Pages Rd, will be on every night until Boxing Day, from 9.30pm to midnight.

