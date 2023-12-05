Subject Dad: New Zealand comedian Josh Thomson loses his beloved father

Pareora farmer David Thomson became an online sensation after starring in his son's (Josh Thomson) comedy venture. Inset: Comedian Josh Thomson and dad David Thomson.

Josh Thomson will remember his father as a role model, a problem solver, and someone who always put others first.

David Thomson, well-known as the subject of a television series about his humorous emails to his comedian and actor son, died on November 29.

Thomson, 83, spent much of his life in Timaru, and it was the emails he sent to his son from his Pareora farm that prompted the series Subject: Dad, in 2016.

In each episode, Josh would read one of his father’s emails about what he had been up to, to a friend, and together they would try to dissect the topic, with David re-enacting the content.

“We are all going to miss him terribly,’’ Josh said.

“He was a very kind and loving man. Very considerate and he always put others before himself.’’

SUPPLIED The late David Thomson in his son Josh’s series, Subject: Dad.

The emails came about when David's wife Soana died about 11 years ago. David's children made him promise to send out an email each day to let everyone know he was alright.

The last email he sent to his son was mostly about his health, and while his messages were great and well received, Josh said it was only a tiny part of the wonderful relationship he shared with his father.

Describing David as a great storyteller, Thomson said his father did a lot of work in the community, including with the Total Mobility service, which allowed elderly people to still be able to get around town.

In another role, with the regional council, he worked as a flood controller, putting systems in place that were simple enough for everyone to use.

It was in this role that he made a television appearance in his pyjamas, Josh said.

“He got called out one night [to keep an eye on river levels] and he stayed through the night in his pyjamas.

“In the morning, the papers and television turned up, and he stuck a blazer over the top of his pyjamas.

“The television coverage cut to Dad who looked like a madman.’’

Comedian and actor Josh Thomson's series featuring the daily emails he received from his late father, David.

It was this level of care for helping others that led him to take part in community projects, Josh said.

One was in Tonga where he helped build the airport and wharf.

It was during his time in the country that he met Josh’s mother. The pair eventually returned to Timaru, and then the Pareora farm David renamed Tongaiti, or Little Tonga.

David had planned to host Christmas at the farm this year, and Josh said he had been growing a long beard in anticipation, so he could dress up as Santa Claus.

It was that kind-nature he would miss the most, as well as his father’s wisdom and his “realiable, steady voice’’.

“He was always there and offered great advice. He was a problem solver.

“He always found the positive in people and was a great role model in how to conduct yourself if you were stressed.’’

With a love of the land, David was also a keen fisherman and hunter, having worked for the Deerstalkers Association at one stage of his life.

Josh said people may also remember his father driving around town in a van with rust spots.

“The van is still going,’’ he said.

A celebration of Thomson’s life will be held on Thursday at St Mary's Church, Timaru, at noon.