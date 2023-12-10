South Canterbury farmers prepared for above average temperatures, low rainfall

Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be near normal or below normal from December to February according to Niwa predictions. (File photo)

South Canterbury farmers are prepared for above average temperatures and low rainfall in the next three months.

The National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) climate summer outlook from December to February for coastal Canterbury, and the nearby plains and East Otago, says temperatures are most likely to be above average (50% chance).

“Highly variable temperatures are likely in early December before a possible warming trend thereafter,” the report said.

Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or below normal (35% chance), with “an increased frequency of north-west winds may lead to longer dry spells”.

Niwa said they were expecting seasonal wind speeds to be stronger than normal and that “periodic wetter than normal conditions may occur when rain bands spill over the main divide or during strong southerly changes”.

Soil moisture levels and river flows are about equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or below normal (45% chance), the report said.

John Bisset/Stuff Temperatures are most likely to be above average (50% chance) from December to February according to Niwa predictions. (File photo)

Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said they are aware of the high temperatures and low rainfall outlook for summer, but farmers across the region were not too worried at the moment.

“Farmers in South Canterbury are always aware we are two weeks away from a feast or famine, and they are always prepared for it, and they are always thinking about it,” Anderson said.

“We are aware of the outlook, but it has not eventuated yet. It’s still a bit dry down near Waimate, but it's still not a big concern for farmers.

“The strong El Niño patterns in the past meant that there will be a lot of rain for the West Coast and a lot of hot and dry days for the East Coast.”

Niwa’s climate summary for November said, of the available, regularly reporting sunshine observation sites, the sunniest four regions in 2023, so far, are wider Nelson (2397 hours), Mackenzie Basin (2330 hours), Tasman (2323 hours), and Taranaki (2292 hours).

Pukaki Airport received its fourth-lowest rainfall for November at 20mm. Niwa’s rainfall records for Pukaki Airport began in 1972.

A 172kph extreme wind gust at Aoraki/Mt Cook (Airport) on November 15 was its highest wind gust for the month since records began in 2000.

Niwa also released its spring (September-November) wrap up with the Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport recording the country’s lowest temperature of -5.9deg on September 26.

The Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport also recorded its third-highest maximum air temp since records began in 1929 of 15.5deg, 1.2deg above normal while Pukaki Aerodrome recorded 18.1deg, its fourth highest since records began there in 1972 which was 0.7deg above normal.

Peel Forest featured in the record or near-record daily minimum air temperatures for spring, posting 16.3deg on September 21, its third highest during that period since records began in 1973.

Another spring highlight was a heavy snowfall on September 22 with Aoraki/Mt Cook Village closed because of snow, just a day after it had been closed because of a fire at Pukaki Downs. Ōhau ski area reported a metre of new snow that day.