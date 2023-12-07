Christmas on the Bay event ready to rock Timaru for a good cause

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury marketing assistant, Shaelii Mckenzie, PSSC chief executive, Carolyn Cooper, Family Works general manager, Deidre Dahlberg and PSSC marketing and fundraising manager, Leola Wilson pictured at the Soundshell on Wednesday.

The organisers of Timaru’s Christmas on the Bay fundraising event say the need is greater than ever this year, and they hope the community will rally to assist a good cause.

The annual fundraising concert, to be held from 3pm on Saturday at the Caroline Bay Soundshell, is run by Presbyterian Support South Canterbury. In 2022, the event drew a crowd of 4000.

PSSC marketing and fundraising manager Leola Wilson said this was the first time she was spearheading the event, but most of the organising had already been done by her predecessor.

“The need is great and Christmas on the Bay is a good way to fundraise for a good cause. What’s great about it is that all the funds raised will stay local for local families.

“The donations are incredibly important, especially this year with the cost of living and our staff have seen a bigger need from food banks and other services.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Family Works general manager, Deidre Dahlberg and Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive, Carolyn Cooper, at the Soundshell on Wednesday.

Wilson said a team of volunteers and sponsors helped ensure the event went ahead.

“There have been so many people working behind the scenes to make this event happen.

“We are excited to get it underway ... and bring months of work to fruition for the Timaru public,” Wilson said.

Geraldine-raised musician Jaz Paterson would headline the event.

“We’re very excited to have her, and we also have a lot of other local artists and dancers performing,” Wilson said.

“We also have food vendors, a Santa grotto, a face painter, there will be a raffle running for an iPhone, and we have freebies to give away as well.”

The Caroline Bay Association’s rides would be operating, and the YMCA was holding a pop-up with games, she said.

Christmas on the Bay will run from 3pm to 5pm, with entry by gold coin. Funds will go straight to Family Works, which helped more than 1200 families in the last financial year, Wilson said.