Warm summer increases risks of toxic algae in rivers and lakes

A warm summer is great for recreation but also ideal for the persistent growth of toxic algae in rivers and lakes resulting in warnings for a number of places in South Canterbury.

Between three organisations – Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health; Environment Canterbury; and Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (Lawa) – there are warnings in place related to toxic algae at spots in four rivers in the region.

The Hae Hae Te Moana River at Te Moana Gorge, the Waihao River at Bradshaw Bridge, the Pareora River/Pureora at Pareora Huts, and the Opihi River at the State Highway 1 bridge all have warnings based on the finding of moderate to high cover of toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria).

A further four spots are considered risky for swimmers.

One is the Opihi River at the State Highway 79 bridge on the outskirts of Fairlie. According to Lawa, recent water quality testing at this location combined E coli and toxic algae data.

Lake Opuha at the Ewarts Corner boat ramp, the Pareora River/Pureora at Evans Crossing, and the Waihao River at Black Hole are also unsuitable for swimming. These locations have long-term notices in place based on a “moderate to high risk of illness”.

Toxic algae is a risk to people and animals, particularly dogs.

Environment Canterbury (ECan), the regional council, says toxic algae occurs naturally in waterways and it blooms when the amount increases.

It appears as dark brown/black mats that have a slimy or velvety texture and are attached to rocks along the riverbed.

Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.

“Unfortunately, dogs are drawn to the musty smell of toxic algae and will investigate it – usually by eating or licking it,” ECan surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said.

“It only takes a teaspoon to cause fatal consequences if ingested by dogs.”

Supplied The toxic algae benthic cyanobacteria on a rock in the Hurunui River. (File photo)

Hayward said if dog owners know what to look for in rivers and lakes, it can be lifesaving for their canine friends.

“Small amounts of toxic algae can be present in a waterway that is listed as good for people to swim, or it can be present in areas that we don’t monitor.

“The best way people can protect their dogs is by knowing what toxic algae looks like and avoiding it.

“If you’re ever in doubt about the water quality, keep your dog on a leash and away from the water and the water’s edge.”

Cyanobacteria blooms were caused by several factors including warm temperatures, sediment, stable flows and nutrients, she said.

“Niwa is forecasting El Niño conditions this summer which could bring hot and dry weather to our east coast rivers.”

Symptoms of cyanobacteria toxin poisoning in animals include lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, twitching, paralysis and convulsions. Pets showing signs of illness should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.

For humans who have been in contact with water containing cyanobacteria, there could be tingling or numbness around the fingertips and/or mouth, breathing difficulty, gastrointestinal symptoms, or skin rashes. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms after contact with a waterway is advised to seek medical advice from a doctor or contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.