Christmas lights in South Canterbury: Where to go for a festive fix

13:58, Dec 13 2023
Gingerbread men and lollipops feature in the Christmas display at 377 Pages Rd in Timaru this week.
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
Gingerbread men and lollipops feature in the Christmas display at 377 Pages Rd in Timaru this week.

The following is a list of homes and properties that have been lit up for Christmas in South Canterbury.

Timaru

  • 102 Andrew St
  • 20 Canada St
  • 37 Cross St
  • 51A Evans St
  • 255 Fairview Rd
  • 14 Godley Place
  • 11 Hillsden Place
  • 4 June St
  • 24 Kauri St
  • St Philip and All Saints Church, 124 Luxmoore Rd
  • 10 Maple Cres
  • 23 Maple Cres
  • Life Church Timaru, 134 Morgans Rd
  • 38 Mowbray St
  • 6 Mueller Drive
  • 143 North St
  • 70 Old North Rd
  • Radius Elloughton Gardens, 1 Pages Rd
  • 377 Pages Rd
  • 11 Pringle St
  • 19 Rosebrook Rd
  • Mike Pero Mortgages, 197A Wai-iti Rd
One of Santa’s elves at 377 Pages Rd, Timaru, this week.
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
One of Santa’s elves at 377 Pages Rd, Timaru, this week.

Pleasant Point

  • 58 Kabul St
  • 12 Shere St

Temuka

  • 30 Birkett St
  • 27 Factory Rd
  • 60 Hayhurst St North
  • 66 John Street Ln
  • 2 McNair Rd
  • 1 North Town Belt
  • 43 Wallingford Rd
  • 11 Wood St

To feature on our list of lights, email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz. Check out timarusantaparade.co.nz for a full list of Christmas lights on display in the region.

Christmas lights ​at 70 Old North Rd, Timaru.
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
Christmas lights ​at 70 Old North Rd, Timaru.