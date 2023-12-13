Christmas lights in South Canterbury: Where to go for a festive fix

Gingerbread men and lollipops feature in the Christmas display at 377 Pages Rd in Timaru this week.

The following is a list of homes and properties that have been lit up for Christmas in South Canterbury.

Timaru

102 Andrew St

20 Canada St

37 Cross St

51A Evans St

255 Fairview Rd

14 Godley Place

11 Hillsden Place

4 June St

24 Kauri St

St Philip and All Saints Church, 124 Luxmoore Rd

10 Maple Cres

23 Maple Cres

Life Church Timaru, 134 Morgans Rd

38 Mowbray St

6 Mueller Drive

143 North St

70 Old North Rd

Radius Elloughton Gardens, 1 Pages Rd

377 Pages Rd

11 Pringle St

19 Rosebrook Rd

Mike Pero Mortgages, 197A Wai-iti Rd

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff One of Santa’s elves at 377 Pages Rd, Timaru, this week.

Pleasant Point

58 Kabul St

12 Shere St

Temuka

30 Birkett St

27 Factory Rd

60 Hayhurst St North

66 John Street Ln

2 McNair Rd

1 North Town Belt

43 Wallingford Rd

11 Wood St

To feature on our list of lights, email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz. Check out timarusantaparade.co.nz for a full list of Christmas lights on display in the region.