Christmas lights in South Canterbury: Where to go for a festive fix
The following is a list of homes and properties that have been lit up for Christmas in South Canterbury.
Timaru
- 102 Andrew St
- 20 Canada St
- 37 Cross St
- 51A Evans St
- 255 Fairview Rd
- 14 Godley Place
- 11 Hillsden Place
- 4 June St
- 24 Kauri St
- St Philip and All Saints Church, 124 Luxmoore Rd
- 10 Maple Cres
- 23 Maple Cres
- Life Church Timaru, 134 Morgans Rd
- 38 Mowbray St
- 6 Mueller Drive
- 143 North St
- 70 Old North Rd
- Radius Elloughton Gardens, 1 Pages Rd
- 377 Pages Rd
- 11 Pringle St
- 19 Rosebrook Rd
- Mike Pero Mortgages, 197A Wai-iti Rd
Pleasant Point
- 58 Kabul St
- 12 Shere St
Temuka
- 30 Birkett St
- 27 Factory Rd
- 60 Hayhurst St North
- 66 John Street Ln
- 2 McNair Rd
- 1 North Town Belt
- 43 Wallingford Rd
- 11 Wood St
To feature on our list of lights, email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz. Check out timarusantaparade.co.nz for a full list of Christmas lights on display in the region.