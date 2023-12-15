Lake Takapō/Tekapo provides 'perfect' backdrop for sculptures

Moving Together, by Debbie Templeton-Page of Timaru, is one of 16 sculptures which feature in the second Lake Tekapo Sculpture Walk.

Framed by the majestic backdrop of Lake Takapō/Tekapo, 16 sculptures now grace the waterfront as part of the town’s second walk celebrating artistic talents.

The Lake Tekapo Sculpture Walk, which opened on December 1 and will continue until January 26, includes works created by New Zealand artists, using a range of materials and techniques.

Organised by Prue Blake and Hollie Woodhouse, the walk was first run in 2021, one of few events still held despite the cancellation of the Create, Mackenzie Book and Art Festival due to Covid-19.

Blake said the lakeside provided the “perfect’’ backdrop for the artworks.

“The Lake Tekapo waterfront is just asking for it,’’ Blake said.

George Empson/Supplied The Surprise, by Andrew Steven.

“It lends itself to the exhibition and they look spectacular. It’s just such a big space.’’

Included in the exhibition are works by Timaru sculptors Debbie Templeton-Page and Andrew Steven, Christchurch’s Tony O’Grady, Michael Wells and Matthew Williams, Auckland’s Rebecca Rose and West Coast’s Rory McDougal.

The sculptures have been made from a variety of materials including wood, steel and concrete, and some are kinetic.

Artists are headhunted for the exhibition, Blake said.

While there are 16 permanent sculptures along the walk, she said more may be added over the weeks of the exhibition.

The walk was inspired by Sydney’s Sculpture by the Sea, in Australia, which has run since 1997 and is the largest annual sculpture exhibition in the world.

Blake said the Sydney event attracted huge numbers of visitors and was often crowded.

“Here, even when there’s a few people there’s plenty of room.’’

All works in the exhibition were for sale, and any made by the organisers would be used to grow the event, Blake said.

She was grateful to South Canterbury company Hilton Haulage, which had helped crane the works to their space by the lakeside.

Blake encouraged people to make a day of it, visit the Mackenzie and do the sculpture walk over summer.

“It’s for the public to enjoy.’’

A people’s choice award would also allow visitors to vote for their favourite sculpture, with the winning artist receiving $600. The winner will be announced on the exhibition’s final weekend.