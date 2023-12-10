Repeat drink-driver claims he drove because passenger more intoxicated

Russell Edward Haines’ breath alcohol level was 692mcg when stopped and breath-tested by police in Waimate in July 2023. (File photo)

A drunk South Canterbury man has claimed it was safer for him to be driving as his passenger was more intoxicated, the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday.

“This is your fifth conviction for excess breath alcohol and your fifth for disqualified driving,” Judge Dominic Dravitzki said to Russell Edward Haines before jailing him for nine months.

The 58-year-old, from Temuka, was stopped on Shearman St, Waimate, on July 21, 2023, and his breath-test recorded 692 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The criminal limit is 400mcg.

The judge said 692mcg was a "high level".

“When you talked to police about it, you said you weren't as intoxicated as your friend, and it was safer if you drove.

“In the space of just over 10 years this is your fifth conviction for excess breath alcohol.”

Haines’ most recent convictions were in October 2018 when, on a zero alcohol licence, he was convicted in July (776mcg) and March (400mcg) while in 2014 and 2012 there were convictions for levels of 883mcg and 692mcg.

Judge Dravitzki said Haines had been drinking with an associate at his address on July 21.

“You ran out of alcohol and decided to drive to the bottle store and you drove into the local tavern. The campervan you were driving hit the awning of the tavern as you attempted to drive through.

“The driving was impaired.

“You were intoxicated and staff refused you service, and you drove out of the car park and back to your associate's address and when police apprehended you, you were in the driver's seat.”

The judge said Haines had received a variety of sentences over the years, including home detention, but he had continued to offend in the same way.

“Undoubtedly the starting point for sentencing is one of imprisonment.

“This is a high alcohol level. It is coupled with poor driving.

“You couldn't even negotiate the short period driving through the car park to the bottle store, coupled with the fact that you were disqualified, and shouldn't have been driving at all, let alone when impaired by alcohol.”

The judge said Haines’ disqualification history wasn’t as bad as his alcohol impaired record with three of the previous four in 1991.

The pre-sentencing report revealed the bottle store was close enough to have walked to.

“But you drove as you have continued to drive. Despite the disqualification you drove in an impaired state ...

“The reality is Mr Haines, that is dangerous. It is dangerous, not just for you but for anybody else on the road.”

The judge said alcohol was causing massive trauma for the defendant, and difficulties in terms of coming before the courts for criminal offending.

“I have to take into account that your continued drinking and driving is a risk, a real risk.

“I look at the features of this offending, including the high level and poor driving, which I count as an aggravating factor, and I impose a starting point of 12 months imprisonment.”

There was a guilty plea reduction of 25% leaving an end sentence of nine months imprisonment.

“I do grant leave for you to make an application to be converted to home detention.”

Haines’ driving licence was also disqualified for 12 months and one day.