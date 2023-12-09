Court rejects Mongrel Mob member's appeal for parts of torture and rape sentence

The Court of Appeal has backed the sentence delivered in the High Court at Timaru on a gang member who was jailed for 13 years and four months in May 2023. (File photo)

A minimum period of imprisonment (MPI) imposed on a Mongrel Mob member for the rape and torture of a woman was not manifestly excessive, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Brendon Leslie Warwood appealed his MPI of seven years and seven months, imposed by Justice Rob Osborne in the High Court at Timaru in May 2023, and also said that the court had “erred by placing insufficient weight on personal factors disclosed in the s27 [cultural] report and by failing to allow a discount for rehabilitative prospects”.

Warwood was represented by Tim Jackson and Matthew Bonniface at the November 1 hearing before Justices French, Thomas and Fitzgerald, and the verdict was delivered on December 7.

Warwood’s 13 years and four months’ jail term was imposed on one representative charge of sexual violation and one of rape.

There were also concurrent sentences of imprisonment on two other charges of sexual violation; one representative charge of male assaults female; two charges of strangulation, one of them representative; two charges of threatening to kill; and one each of indecent assault and intentional damage.

On whether the MPI was manifestly excessive, the decision said the judge had observed he “was satisfied that the usual non-parole period was insufficient for the purposes of holding the defendant accountable, of denouncing your offending, and protecting the community”.

“These matters clearly included consideration of the mitigating factors referred to in support of Mr Warwood’s position, including his guilty plea, personal background and prospects for rehabilitation, which the judge had discussed at length,” the decision says.

“In our view, the judge had particular regard to the nature and extent of the offending: the sexual violence, two instances of strangulation to the point the victim lost consciousness, and the representative nature of the charge of male assaults female covering an 11-month period.

“There were two threats to kill the victim ... The judge correctly considered that the callous nature and depravity of the offences committed during the four-hour period on January 17, 2021 set the sexual offending in particular apart from other offending of its type.

“Mr Warwood’s remorse appeared to be limited, and his willingness to address rehabilitation seemed to focus on his methamphetamine use rather than his sexually and physically violent behaviour. It cannot be contended that the MPI of 60% undermined the total 25% discount given to reflect the mitigating factors.

“We are satisfied that, given Mr Warwood’s very high level of culpability, an MPI of seven years and seven months (60%) was not manifestly excessive.”

In reviewing the impact of the Section 27 report, the justices said they “accept that Mr Warwood’s background as a whole made a causative contribution to the offending”.

“He was exposed to an environment where violence and the subjugation of women, psychologically and sexually, was normalised during a formative time in his life.

“Mr Warwood’s introduction to and increasing use of methamphetamine was part and parcel of these other influences and cannot easily be separated out from the other background factors.

“Mr Warwood was introduced to methamphetamine use in that same environment and his methamphetamine use appears to have exacerbated his violent behaviour.”

However, the justices said Warwood did not challenge the starting point taken by the judge.

They said the judge carefully analysed the offending and the starting point was justified.

“As well as the 10% discount for personal factors, Mr Warwood received a 15% credit for his guilty plea entered only six days before trial.

“While we understand the benefit of that plea to the victim, there is no doubt, as the judge observed, that it was generous.

“When we stand back and consider the sentence of 13 years and four months’ imprisonment, we are satisfied it was within range and can properly be justified by accepted sentencing principles.”