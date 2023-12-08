Drink-driver discharged without conviction as residency visa at risk

A judge in the Timaru District Court has ruled that a man’s conviction for drink-driving would be out of all proportion for for the gravity of the offending, and threaten his residency visa status in New Zealand. (File photo)

A Chilean man on a residency visa has avoided Immigration NZ scrutiny by gaining a discharge without conviction for drink-driving as he rushed to an emergency for a friend.

Jorge Pablo Cheausu Aguilera is living and working in the Twizel area, and the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday that a conviction could threaten his immigration status and affect hopes of applying for citizenship over the next 10 years.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki decided that a conviction for the 34-year-old would be "out of all proportion to the gravity of this offending".

Aguilera was breath-tested about 2am on August 27, 2023, after driving a short distance along Rata Rd. Lawyer, Laura Smith, said there was no driving fault and the breath-test level of 488mcg was low.

“Our submission is the short distance, the reason for driving was to help a friend in need, and the alcohol level makes the gravity of offending at a low level,” Smith said.

“The decision to drive at night was short-sighted, however, Mr Aguilera made his decision obviously trying to help his friend in need...”

Smith said a direct consequence of the conviction would mean being liable for deportation for 10 years.

“During this period he would not be able to apply for permanent residency.

“The consequences of convictions are totally out of proportion to the gravity of the offending.”

Smith said Aguilera has a partner, good friends, employment and a life in NZ, which he considers as home. Affidavits were submitted by Aguilera, and a close friend, saying he was responding to a family harm incident involving people who had been at his house celebrating his birthday.

Judge Dravitzki said Aguilera had told police he had consumed 3-5 drinks and thought he was okay to drive.

“In considering the gravity of this offending, excess breath alcohol driving is generally regarded as being moderately serious. That's because it is dangerous and has consequences. People are impaired, there are accidents and people get hurt,” the judge said.

“There was no specifically bad driving identified by police. In fact, you came to police's notice through a whole different reason, and that is the context of this incident talking to police.”

The judge said the affidavits show that there was an argument between a couple at the birthday celebrations.

“The male, in particular, had been drinking and was aggressive. He apparently left the function at about 1am, and his partner and another woman left about 1.30am, and they went to their home about 800m away.

“About 2am, you and a number of other guests at the function received a series of text messages from one of the women who had left ... and those were very concerning in their nature. They said the man had come to the home. The two of them were inside the house, he was outside ... he was trying to get in, they were holding the door to keep him out.”

The judge said the text messages, which were in Spanish, had been translated to “give some flavour to the incident”.

“This lady was texting you and others ... saying ‘come now [the man] is aggressive seriously, I'm covering the door, please come, I'm scared, please, please’.

“It was against that background that you and another man ... (drove) from your property to their property... approx 800m away.

“You responded by essentially going to the assistance of your female friend in circumstances that you thought was a real emergency.

“That explanation wasn’t proffered to police at the time, but I understand at the end of your affidavit that is because it was your friend who spoke to the police, and his ability in English is less than yours, so the context was sort of lost in translation in terms of it being explained to police at the time.”

Police opposed discharge without conviction, saying it was unlikely Aguilera would be deported.

The judge said “higher courts have often said that generally it is more appropriate to allow decisions around immigration to be dealt with by the immigration authorities”.

“...higher courts also say there will be certain circumstances when even the possibility or prospect that your immigration status can be subject to scrutiny by a deportation notice being filed on you, even if you are able to oppose it.

“Even that initial step can be out of proportion to the gravity of the offending in some circumstances, and I'm satisfied that this is one of those rare occasions where that is the case.

“I'm satisfied that, Mr Aguliera, you drove a short distance in circumstances you were responding to an apparent actual emergency.

“In those circumstances, in my view, it would be out of all proportion for you to be subject to scrutiny from immigration based on this incident alone, and in particular the inability to advance your citizenship application for 10 years from the date a conviction is entered.”