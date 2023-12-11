No winners in tenancy battle with a 'tortuous history'

The Tenancy Tribunal has dismissed claims from the landlord and tenant involving a rural property north of Ōamaru, saying the parties were not suitable to be in a landlord/tenant relationship. (File photo)

Neither side won as the Tenancy Tribunal dismissed claims and counter claims about a "tortuous" tenancy that "was probably doomed from the beginning and which had to end".

Tribunal adjudicator J Greene said "all that can be said of this tenancy is that it probably should never have started, but it certainly had to end." as claims from the tenant, Shannon Woodford, and landlord, Bruce Gray, involving a rural property about 14 kilometres north Ōamaru, were dismissed.

"What the evidence does establish is that these parties were not suited to be in a landlord/tenant relationship, especially in a boarding house tenancy which involves multiple people living in close proximity.

"This was a tenancy that the tribunal observes was probably doomed from the beginning and which had to end. That was the only solution given the breakdown in relationships all round."

At one stage, during the application process that Greene said had a “tortuous history” beginning on December 22, 2022, Gray had four claims totalling $81,500, while Woodford’s nine claims totalled $25,800.

Gray withdrew all his claims, except for $750 in rent arrears, in August 2023.

Woodford's claims for exemplary damages were for failing to provide a written tenancy agreement $500; not lodging the bond $500; discriminating against the tenant by telling others that she stole from the property $6500; seizing or otherwise disposed of the tenant’s goods $3000; failing to meet obligations in respect of cleanliness and maintenance $5000; continuing to provide the premises despite knowing they were contaminated (with sewage) $4000; interfering with the supply of services to the property $1800; unlawfully entering the premises $1500; harassing the tenant $3000.

Green, in rejecting Gray’s rent claim, said Woodford had claimed she did not pay rent for the last three weeks of the tenancy because her power had been disconnected.

“The onus of proof rests with the landlord to establish a claim for rent.

“The tribunal did not receive an adequate rent summary from the landlord which proved the amount of rent owing.”

Green then said Woodford had "thrown the book” at Gray with her claims of alleged multiple breaches that she says amount to unlawful acts by him.

All the claims were disputed by Gray, while references and witness statements from others who resided at the property spoke highly of him as a landlord.

“The underlying tenor of the persons who have written the references is that the tenant caused disruption but that the landlord acted well.

“Probably, the truth lies somewhere in between. It is very difficult for the tribunal to determine what are essentially credibility issues on the basis of written evidence only.”

Green said evidence was limited, and submissions scant, adding that the tribunal was confronted with a “he said/she said” situation.

“The text messages the tenant produced in evidence do her (and to a lesser extent, the landlord) little credit.

“The tenant’s language was certainly intemperate.

“The tenant would have the tribunal believe that she was the innocent victim of a bullying landlord.

“The evidence, such as it is, does not lead the tribunal to the conclusion that the landlord was as dreadful as the tenant alleges.

“The tenant has to prove that for each alleged unlawful act, firstly it occurred, and secondly, the landlord turned his mind to the act and then deliberately set about to commit it.”

Green said the Tenancy Tribunal is one of only a few tribunals that has jurisdiction to award exemplary damages.

“It does not do so lightly.

“This is a case where the landlord probably committed some breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 (RTA), but none which, on the available evidence, would amount to an unlawful act for which the tribunal would award exemplary damages.

“What the evidence does establish is that these parties were not suited to be in a landlord/tenant relationship.”