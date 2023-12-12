South Canterbury berry growers prepare for busy season after challenging year

There were plenty of stalls and entertainment at the Waimate Strawberry Fare on Saturday.

After a challenging winter, berry growers across South Canterbury are preparing for the busy holiday season with some warning of possible shortages while others are confident they will have plenty to go around.

Donald Butler, the owner of Butler’s Fruit Farms and Cafe in Waimate, said it had been a “pretty challenging” winter for the business, but the outlook was positive.

“We are picking strawberries every day.”

Tuesday’s hail had not damaged fruit, he said.

“We are starting out on a really heavy and major crop of raspberries and strawberries. It looks very encouraging.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Donald Butler says winter was a challenging one for his Waimate business, Butler's Fruit Farms and Cafe.

He said the orchard’s regular strawberry plant suppliers, in the North Island, were hit by flooding earlier this year, which affected availability.

Despite that, the orchard managed to source enough plants to continue operating, he said.

“There will be plenty of raspberries and strawberries for before, during and after Christmas.”

Butler said he also planned to offer “pick your own berries” days to customers soon.

Rain and hail, which hit large parts of South Canterbury on Tuesday morning had not impacted the orchard’s operations, but it had received a “short and sharp” bout of rain, he said.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Butlers Fruit Farms and Cafe, south of Timaru, are planning to hold pick-your-own -berries days soon.

Robyn McDonald, the owner of Blueberry Haven, said conditions were also looking good for a decent harvest at the business, which is located on Arowhenua Station Rd in Temuka.

“Everything is going well, and when we’re open we usually have pick-your-own days,” McDonald said.

“Every year we see an increase in people visiting the orchard. It’s mostly word of mouth, but it has been good so far.”

The orchard supplied a few small businesses and cafes, and it had no problem supplying this year. McDonald was also expecting an increase in the number of people picking berries over the holidays.

McDonald’s farm was also spared from any damage during the rain and hail which hit on Tuesday.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Jo Malone, owner of Redwood Cherries and Berries said, with fewer plants and unpredictable weather, they are anticipating a shortage for Christmas.

Redwood Cherries and Berries owner Jo Malone said they had been impacted by the “very wet” growing season in the North Island, which affected the availability of new strawberry plants nationwide.

“We only received just over half the number of new replacement plants we ordered, which means we are down on plants this year,” Malone said.

“The weather hasn't been helpful in the earlier part of the growing season, so our young first-year plants are a bit behind.

“We always have an increasing demand every year for our berries.”

Malone said the weather leading into Christmas has a “huge effect” on the crops, so it was hard to predict the volume and availability of fruit.

“With less plants, and unpredictable weather, we are anticipating a shortage for Christmas.”

Malone said while they had no hail on Tuesday, the heavy rain might have caused a little damage to some berries.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The McCulloch family meet Santa at Waimate’s Strawberry Fare on Saturday. Pictured from left are Archie, Eva, Millar and twins Jimmy and Rosie.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Waimate Strawberry Fare, which was held on Saturday, were delighted with visitor numbers this year, estimated to be more than 10,000.

Organiser Andy Saunders-Tack believed the number was up on last year.

“We had spectacular weather, and we had great responses from all the vendors. A number of vendors said they had their best sales ever.

“The strawberries were gone by 12pm. Maybe even before 12pm. The vendors even had some alternatives for people who couldn’t get a box of strawberries.”

Saunders-Tack said the entertainment arranged for the event seemed to be the highlight for everyone who visited.

“Everything ran smoothly, and we were very happy with the mix of vendors and the turnout.”

He said the organisers were aiming to ensure all funds raised would go straight back into the community through the groups that participated.

He added that hospitality and accommodation providers across town also benefited from the influx of people.