Timaru, Waimate councils await NZTA guidance over speed management plans

The Government is working on a new rule for authorities that are involved in setting road speed limits. (File photo)

Two South Canterbury councils are waiting to hear back from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi about how an announcement by the Government will affect their management plans for road speed limits.

On December 12, Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced the removal of requirements for road-controlling authorities such as NZTA and district councils to implement speed management plans.

The minister also removed deadlines for road-controlling authorities to submit the plans by March 29, 2024.

He said this would allow work to begin on a new rule to ensure that “when speed limits are set, economic impacts – including travel times – and the views of road users and local communities are taken into account, alongside safety”.

“The new rule will also implement variable speed limits on roads approaching schools during pick-up and dropoff times, rather than permanent reductions, to keep young New Zealanders safe when they are arriving at or leaving school,” Brown said.

The Timaru District Council approved and lodged its interim speed management plan in November.

The Waimate District Council approved its plan for submission at a meeting on December 12, the same day as the minister’s announcement.

The Timaru council’s land transport manager, Susannah Ratahi, said it was yet to receive any guidance from the transport agency regarding the change of approach and how that affected the plan the council had already lodged.

“We took a targeted, not blanket, approach to speed setting and were generally responding to community requests or where there had been urban or industrial growth.”

John Bisset/Stuff The Timaru District Council approved and lodged its interim speed management plan in November. (File photo)

She said the main change likely to affect the council’s plan was “in the implementation of variable speed limits around schools. We expect this will be made clear in the feedback we receive from NZTA.”

The Waimate council’s roading manager, Rob Moffat, said its December 12 decision was to recommend a submission to the transport agency, not to create a bylaw.

“That process will still occur, and what direction NZTA takes is out of our control,” he said.

“We will assess our next steps once we hear back from NZTA on our submission.”

A Mackenzie District Council spokesperson said the council was collating and assessing feedback from its interim speed management consultation, and a final draft plan would be presented councillors early next year.

An NZTA spokesperson said the agency had received Timaru’s speed management plan and expected to receive Waimate’s soon.

The agency was “working through how the changes to the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022 … will impact upon speed management activities”, the spokesperson said.

“We will share more information when it’s available.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Rangitata MP James Meager says the move will ensure a “commonsense approach” to road speed limits. (File photo)

The MP for Rangitata, National’s James Meager, said the transport minister’s announcement was good news for Mid and South Canterbury and would ensure a “commonsense approach is taken to road speed limits”.

“Blanket speed limits that are in the wrong places lower productivity, impact our ability to get to school and to sport, and don’t improve road safety,” he said.

“Where there are places where lower speed limits are appropriate, and are supported by the community, we will support this, but this should be a balanced approach.

“I’m looking forward to significant changes to the inflexible speed limits being applied in Mid Canterbury around our schools, and in South Canterbury on State Highway 1 south of Timaru.”

Brown said he would be writing to road-controlling authorities throughout the country to notify them of the changes and to advise them that work had begun on the new rule.

“This allows them to stop work on current speed management plans until the rule is put in place.”