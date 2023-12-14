Zero is only safe alcohol level for driving, judge tells 75-year-old

A judge in the Timaru District Court on Thursday said, “there seems to be a misapprehension that under 400mcg, and you are safe to drive”. (File photo)

A 75-year-old Waimate man's fourth drink-driving conviction came with judicial advice in the Timaru District Court that zero is the only safe level of alcohol for driving.

Anthony John Prue's evidential breath-test was 490 micrograms (mcg) per litre of breath when he was stopped driving on Molloys Rd, Waimate, on October 27, 2023. The criminal limit in New Zealand is 400mcg while the infringement (ticket) level is 250mcg for drivers over 20 years.

Lawyer Paul Norcross, in acknowledging it was not Prue's first drink-driving conviction, said it was 10 years since his last one.

"On this occasion it is a relatively low level. He was simply out having dinner ... was on his way home when stopped ... there were no other aggravating features," Norcross said.

Judge David Robinson said, "while I accept it was a relatively low level, it was still touching two times the lowest level, and it was aggravated by the fact it was number four, although I accept your last was 10 years ago.

"However, there seems to be a misapprehension that under 400mcg, and you are safe to drive.

"Research has been done that established that a person at the lower level of 250mcg is six times more likely to get involved in a fatal crash.

"That suggests to me that the only safe level of alcohol is zero."

The judge also warned that if the defendant had a fifth conviction for drink-driving, he would probably see a sentence starting point of 10 months in prison.

"For you, the only safe level is zero."

Prue was convicted, fined $1000, with additional court costs of $130, and disqualified from driving for one year and one day.