Temuka Courthouse Museum restoration project nears completion

There is finally light at the end of the tunnel for the volunteers behind the more than $600,000 project to restore and earthquake-strengthen the Temuka Courthouse Museum.

Using cutting edge strengthening techniques, the building has gone from a New Building Standard (NBS) rating of 34% to 67%, the project’s architectural manager Nigel Gilkison said.

With the strengthening completed, now there is a final push for more financial assistance to buy new display cabinets for the restored museum, and heaters.

Planning for the project began in 2017 when the building’s owner, the Temuka and Districts Historical Society, decided to look at the structure of the building.

The following year, an engineer’s report was completed, and in 2022, Timaru Construction was awarded the contract to complete the strengthening and restoration work.

Gilkison said the society also engaged retired engineer Win Clark for the project.

Clark, a life member of the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering, provided valuable advice to owners and other engineers following the Canterbury Earthquakes, as well as to the Civil Defence Controllers, especially in regard to those buildings with significant heritage value.

Gilkison said Clark’s ideas meant the strengthening was done within the fabric of the building, so its heritage value was not compromised.

Clark also had regular meetings with Gilkison and project co-ordinator Pat Mulvey via Zoom, and being Wellington-based, Clark was able to see the work going on at the site via video, Gilkison said.

“It was a really enjoyable project, and it went very smoothly,’’ he said.

Gilkison said he joined the society to assist with the project, offering his expertise for free.

“It was about the enjoyment of upgrading and strengthening an old building.

“We've secured its future for a long time.’’

It was important it was retained as it was a public place where people could go and learn about the history of Temuka and the district, he said.

He said the project had uncovered the beauty of the building, which was built in about 1900, and was used as a courthouse until 1979.

The society formed in 1981 and purchased the building a year later, converting it into a museum.

While it was a small, fairly modest building, he said it was “extremely well-built’'.

It was designed by government architect John Campbell, who designed many public buildings throughout the country during the time of his employment between 1890 and 1922.

Mulvey said the project was on track to be completed, and he hoped the museum would reopen “by March or April next year’’.

“Everything is looking very good and the contractor has done an excellent job,’' he said.

Staff from Te Papa visited the museum in recent weeks and worked with society members, offering suggestions on how items should be displayed.

“They were extremely helpful,’’ he said.

One of the museum’s five rooms will be dedicated to research and reading, and the court feature will be on display more prominently, he said.

In the past, the museum had opened from 2-4pm every Sunday between October and June, but Mulvey hoped the upgrade would seethe museum open more often.

But this would also depend on volunteer numbers, and he welcomed interest from anyone interested in helping out.

The museum is listed as a category two historical building by Heritage New Zealand and a category B by the Timaru District Council. About 6000 artefacts are stored at the museum, but at the moment they are in shipping containers donated by Temuka Transport, he said.

Funding for the project includes community grants, an anonymous $10,000 donation and in January 2022 Ritchies Transport donated $100,000.

