Increased activity from investors as Timaru District's median home price dips slightly

Timaru District’s property market saw increased activity from investors in November as the median house price fell slightly, according to the Real Estate Insititue of New Zealand.

The median house price in the Timaru District in November 2023 was $470,000 compared to $495,000 in October 2023 and $460,000 in November 2022.

There were 71 homes sold in November, compared to 57 in October and 69 in November last year.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said Canterbury’s median prices increased by 5.3% year-on-year to $700,000.

“The region saw a return of first home buyers and owner-occupiers as the most active buyer group. Agents from Timaru and Christchurch also report seeing a rise in activity from investors,” Baird said.

“More vendors are adjusting their prices to meet the market; however, some are sticking with their initial asking prices.

“Local agents report that open homes and auction rooms saw steady to good attendance/activity. The region also saw good sales counts in November.”

Valentina bellomo/Stuff REINZ Ambassador for Timaru Julian Blanchard said 55 homes were sold in the Timaru Urban area in November 2023.

Baird said local agents observed a boost in market sentiment across the region.

“This is most likely due to the change in government as well as the current stability of the Official Cash Rate.

“Factors such as rising interest rates and the cost of living continue to impact the market,” she said.

“Local agents expect a relatively slow yet steady period in the upcoming months but are hopeful that market activity will pick up later in the new year.”

REINZ Ambassador for Timaru Julian Blanchard said 55 homes were sold in the Timaru Urban area with a median price of $470,000 and a median of 46 days to sell.

“It was great to see the number of sales increase from October, which only had 43 sales and 48 sales in November 2022,” Blanchard said.

“It is still lower than the 64 we saw in 2021, but things are starting to move. The median price was a little lower with a number of lower end sales, especially around first home buyers in the month coming back into the market with the stabilising of interest rates.”

REINZ/Stuff REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said agents from Timaru and Christchurch reported a rise in activity from investors in November 2023.

The Mackenzie District’s median house price in November this year was $890,000 compared to $670,000 in October and $672,500 in November 2022.

There were eight homes sold in November compared to eight in October and 13 in November 2022.

There was no data available for Waimate District’s median house price in November, but $350,000 was the median house price in October and in November 2022 it was $370,000.

There were four homes sold in November, compared to eight in October and 10 in November 2022.