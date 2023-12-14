Christchurch jacket theft lengthens Timaru man's jail term

The theft of a $2000 jacket increased the jail time for a Timaru man appearing via an audiovisual link in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A 49-year-old man, jailed for 13-months 29 days ago, had two months added to his term when he appeared, via audiovisual link from prison, in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Nigel John Robinson is in jail for shoplifting and offensive weapon convictions which occurred in June 2023, with the judge saying the community deserved “some respite from you for a while” at his sentencing.

Robinson had thrown a bottle which broke a car window, and narrowly missed the driver, as well as shoplifting goods valued at $3767.99 from Briscoes Timaru.

The Timaru man was back before the judge on Thursday, via an audiovisual link from prison in Christchurch, for the theft of a jacket valued at $2000 in Christchurch, on April 27, 2023.

Lawyer Paul Bradford said Robinson was served with the jacket theft charge as he walked out of the dock in November.

“So this charge precedes those charges,” Bradford said, in submitting that any additional sentence for the jacket theft could run concurrently.

However, Judge David Robinson said the value of the jacket was $2000 and “I thought it would warrant an uplift”.

“In my view, if this had been before the sentencing judge then it [the sentence] would probably have started about three months higher.”

Judge Robinson told the defendant that his planned sentence for the jacket theft would “effectively add one month to your term”.

“That’s fine, I’m happy with that,” the defendant said.

Robinson pleaded guilty and two months jail, to be served cumulatively, was added to his current sentence.