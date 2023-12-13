Christmas comes early for food rescue charity's Timaru and Ashburton branches

Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand Timaru and Ashburton branch manager, Helen McKeown talks about the closure and future hopes for the foodbank.

An anonymous donor has given a food rescue charity’s Timaru and Ashburton branches an early Christmas present that will allow them to continue operating.

Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand’s Christchurch, Timaru and Ashburton branches were slated to close on December 22 after its board decided it was heading towards insolvency.

“Not prepared to accept the closure”, the manager of the Timaru and Ashburton branches, Helen McKeown, issued a plea last week for a $30,000 donation that would be sufficient for about two to three months of operations, and allow time for further funding to be secured.

On Wednesday, McKeown said things were “looking bright” after a group, who wanted to remain anonymous, donated $30,000.

“It all happened pretty quickly and there was a lot of work done by the people who work here to get to this point,” McKeown said.

“The girls and I are really pleased we can carry on with what we were doing here. However, we’re not completely out of the woods yet, as we might need other patrons sometime in the future.

“Everyone here is passionate about keeping the operations going, and we are all thrilled that we can now continue to do so.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Helen McKeown said there was a verbal agreement for them to operate under a new umbrella corporation so that they could secure further funding.

McKeown said the donation was sufficient to cover overhead costs to keep the operations running for between two and three months.

She said there was a verbal agreement for them to operate under a new umbrella corporation so that they could secure further funding.

As per usual, the charity will close for two weeks over Christmas and New Year, and it wouldre-open on January 8, McKeown said.

“We have also spoken to our supermarket and other partners, and they are all happy to keep the operation going.”

McKeown said there was a big demand for food banks in 2023.

“I’ve worked here for three years and since I joined, our food supply has increased, but demand has increased as well, in the vicinity of 20% in the last six to 12 months.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Christine Phillips and Trudy Rapata of Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand Timaru organising food packages to distribute to local communities.

McKeown said Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand Mid-South Canterbury have a few part-time paid staff and a large group of volunteers, and the food they collect and distribute goes to 150–200 families in Timaru every week.

Staff and volunteers recover unwanted food such as items past their best before dates in supermarkets, then sort and store it at a distribution centre.

From there, community organisations pick up boxes of kai and distribute them to people in need.

Per annum, the Timaru branch collected 50 tons of food and the Ashburton branch 30 tons, and distributed it to 21 organisations across both districts and 13 kindergartens.