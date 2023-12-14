Man admits slapping two girls' bottoms in Timaru supermarket

Two girls, aged nine and 14, had their bottoms slapped by a man who claims he was intoxicated at the time of the incidents in a Timaru supermarket. (File photo)

Name suppression for the 32-year-old man who slapped the bottoms of two girls as they shopped with their families in a Timaru supermarket has been lifted.

Ropeti Paulo Falaniko pleaded guilty in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday to assaulting the children after police amended the charges from indecent acts.

The children, aged nine and 14, were slapped on their bottoms in the store in separate incidents on October 18, 2023.

The first girl, the 14-year-old, was standing with her mother in the fresh produce department and Falaniko slapped her bottom as he walked past, the summary of facts says.

“This caused great distress to (the girl) and the defendant responded by giving her a thumbs up.

“Due to the defendant’s actions, (the girl) left the store immediately.”

Falaniko completed his shopping, but on his way out he walked past the second victim near the Lotto counter, slapping her on the bottom before exiting the store.

Falaniko told police he could not remember the incident as he was intoxicated, but acknowledged being there and said he was sorry for his actions.

Judge David Robinson did not enter convictions after a request from the defendant’s lawyer, Paul Bradford.

Instead, he ordered restorative justice be explored and ordered pre-sentence and alcohol and drug reports with a view to a potential community detention sentence.

The judge said that Falaniko would either be discharged without conviction or have a sentence imposed on April 16, 2024.

“[Name] Suppression is also revoked in the absence of a substantial argument being made for it to continue,” Judge Robinson said.