Police inquiries under way following Washdyke burglaries

Sergeant Warwick Worth said police received two reports of burglaries on Wednesday. (File photo)

An investigation is underway to locate those responsible for two overnight burglaries in Washdyke.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said police received two reports of burglaries at commercial premises, in Washdyke, on Wednesday.

The burglaries occurred overnight Tuesday.

A vehicle has been confirmed to have been taken, and police are still in the process of confirming the other items stolen.

“It appears there is a person, or persons, up to no good in the area,” Worth said.

Inquiries into the burglaries are ongoing, he said.

He advised those in the Washdyke area to lock and secure their belongings, and make sure they are in view of cameras on the property.