No leads on missing Geraldine dog, but family remain hopeful Katie's wish will come true

Stazirae and Katie Roberts still believe Louis is out there somewhere.

A public appeal for sightings or information on their missing dog has not resulted in any leads for a Geraldine family, but they remain hopeful of finding their beloved pet.

Stazirae Roberts said Louis, a six-year-old Cavoodle, had been missing since September 6, after running out of the house on a windy night.

Louis, usually an inside dog, bolted from the family home with his sister dog, Penny. Roberts said Penny had returned early the next morning, but Louis had not.

Roberts, who spoke to The Timaru Herald about two weeks ago in the hope it might lead to new information about Louis’ whereabouts, saidthe family had not heard anything yet.

“A lot of people have been messaging us, telling us to not give up,” Roberts said.

“We also had a couple of people who tagged us in posts about dogs that were found recently, but none of them were Louis.

“We have really got the word out there now, but there are still no results. The desire for him to come back remains high, but we don’t know what else to do.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff All eight-year-old Katie Roberts wants for Christmas is for her dog Louis to come home.

Roberts said she and her daughter Katie still believe he’s out there somewhere, and they really hope he can find his way back home.

“But he can't do it by himself, and he needs people to help him find his way home.

“It’s heartbreaking because it is so hard not to know what has happened to him.”

Louis, who was gifted to Katie when she was 3-years-old, usually slept inside with her – and all she wanted for Christmas was for him to come home.

She said her daughter Katie was grateful they had managed to get the word out about Louis to as many people as possible, but said the closer it got to Christmas, the more “devastating it gets for her”.

She said they know there’s a possibility they won't get him back.

Roberts thanked everyone who reached out to her for their support, and asked people to keep an eye out for Louis over Christmas.

The family have offered a $500 reward for anyone who finds him or who can provide information that will lead to him being found, so they can fulfil Katie’s only Christmas wish.