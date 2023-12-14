Restricted fire season and a temporary fireworks ban for Mackenzie Basin

A map of the fireworks ban in the Mackenzie Basin that will come into effect on Friday morning.

A restricted fire season and a temporary fireworks ban for the Mackenzie Basin will come into force at 8am on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the temporary fireworks ban covering the area will stay in effect until March 31, 2024.

A restricted fire season would also be declared for the area from 8am tomorrow until further notice, meaning anyone wanting to light an open air fire will need a permit.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Mid-South Canterbury district manager, Rob Hands, said that “while the countryside was deceptively green, locals understood how quickly conditions could change given a few warm and windy days”.

"We are putting these measures in place now so that we have a consistent approach all summer,” Hands said.

“People will notice signage about the fireworks ban being installed over the next few days, and we will be putting up posters in campgrounds and shops around the district.”

Hands said wildfire was an ever-present hazard in the Mackenzie District because of its dry and windy climate, the natural vegetation and its topography.

Fire and Emergency is undertaking a wider project to help local communities understand their risk and take steps on their own properties to reduce their exposure to wildfire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand/Supplied A map showing areas covered by the restricted fire season in the Mackenzie Basin.

Hands said wildfires can be started by natural causes such as lightning, or by human activities - both accidental and deliberate.

“You don’t have to look far to see just how quickly a fire can spread and how devastating the consequences can be.

“Memories of Lake Ōhau are still fresh around here, and the Pukaki Downs fire in September brought it home again, but we’re also aiming to get the message through to all the people who holiday in the Mackenzie Basin.

“It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. That’s why we are asking people to leave their fireworks at home if they’re visiting the Mackenzie Basin this summer."

This is the third year that Fire and Emergency has used Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act to prevent people letting off fireworks in the area.

The decision to impose the ban follows the major wildfire at Pukaki Downs and previous big fires in the same area and at Lake Ōhau in spring 2020.

The Mackenzie Basin joins the Central and Upper Waitaki zones of the Otago District, which were placed in a restricted fire season, at 8am on December 5, until further notice.

Fire and Emergency ask anyone wanting to see whether any restrictions are in place anywhere in the country to visit www.checkitsalright.nz or call 0800 658 628.

A permit can be applied for at www.checkitsalright.nz.