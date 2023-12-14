Health warnings now in place at six South Canterbury waterways

A public health warning has been issued for algal bloom in part of the Waihao River – the sixth site to have such a warning in place, and just days after another was issued for the region.

Community and Public Health Te Mana Ora, formerly known as Crown Public Health, issued the health warning on Thursday afternoon following the discovery of moderate to high cover of toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the Waihao River, at Gum Tree Flat Rd, known as Don’s Hole.

The recreational swimming hole is in the Waimate District, and the warning comes just three days after a health warning was put in place for toxic algae at the Opihi River at Grassy Banks, near Temuka.

Animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted, and people should avoid the area.

The agency warned there were also other access points along the Waihao River that may have benthic cyanobacteria present.

The other sites in the region under health warnings are: the Opihi River at State Highway 1; Opihi River at Grassy Banks; the Pareora River at Pareora Huts; the Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge; and Hae Hae Te Moana River, at the gorge.

People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria, and avoid contact.

South Canterbury’s medical officer of health, Dr Matthew Reid, said the algae looked like dark brown to black mats and could produce toxins that were harmful to people and animals.

Supplied A close-up view of toxic algae out of the water. People should avoid areas of rivers and streams where the algae is present.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips,’’ he said.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately. Also, let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area.’’

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a veterinarian immediately, and people and animals should remain out of the waterway until the warnings have been lifted.

Environment Canterbury was monitoring the site and the public would be advised of any changes in water quality.

Symptoms of cyanobacteria toxin poisoning in animals include lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, twitching, paralysis and convulsions.

For humans who have been in contact with water containing cyanobacteria, there could be tingling or numbness around the fingertips and/or mouth, breathing difficulty, gastrointestinal symptoms, or skin rashes. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms after contact with a waterway is advised to seek medical advice from a doctor or contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.