South Canterbury's national team award a first for Heartland rugby

A third-straight unbeaten season has been recognised with South Canterbury becoming the first Heartland Championship team to win New Zealand Rugby's National Men's Team of the Year award.

South Canterbury headed off the Crusaders, the Super Rugby champions for the past seven years, and Taranaki, who won the NPC title for just the second time.

"No Heartland team has ever won the national team of the year title before," South Canterbury rugby statistician Jeremy Sutherland said.

Sutherland said South Canterbury finished 2023 with 31 consecutive wins in the Heartland Championship with the run beginning in 2019. The 31st win, against Whanganui to secure a third consecutive Meads Cup , was also the union's 500th first class win.

"It is the second time in three seasons that they have won all matches with a bonus point (2021 and 2023). No other union in NPC or Heartland has ever done that," Sutherland said.

Supplied A screen grab of members of South Canterbury Rugby's Heartland Championship squad learning they had been named National Men's Team of the Year at the ASB (NZ) Rugby Awards.

South Canterbury co-captain Tokomaata Fakatava said on Sky TV's live broadcast of the ASB Rugby Awards on Thursday night that he was "lost for words".

"It's a big achievement for the boys to finally be recognised ... it means a lot."

Hooker Connor Anderson said it was "massive for the team" and recognition for all the time and effort and time away from families.

The team's other co-captain, Willie Wright, said, "the last three years have just been unreal”.

“Three titles in a row, going unbeaten for three years is pretty amazing.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury’ co-captains Tokomaata Fakatava, left, and William Wright, with the Meads Cup after winning the 2023 Heartland Championship final over Whanganui in Temuka.

"I don't think we realise what we've achieved quite yet until we probably retire and sit back and meet up 10 to 20 years down the track," Wright said.

There was a second award for the squad, with No 8 Siu Kakala being named the Heartland Player of the Year and winner of the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal.

Wright, who won the award in 2021, said the achievement would be awesome for Kakala and his family back in Tonga.

"I don't really know what to say," Kakala said on Sky Sport.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury No 8 Siu Kakala, the 2023 Heartland Championship Player of the Year, fends off a West Coast player in a match played in Fairlie.

"The past four years have been really tough for me being away from family. Luckily I had you guys right beside me."

Coach Nigel Walsh said Kakala had been "a very special man in our team for a long time”.

"I'm just pleased for him. He deserves it."

Walsh was a finalist in the men's coach of the year category, but that honour went to Taranaki’s Neil Barnes.

Timaru-raised Jorja Miller also missed out in the Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year category with Stacey Waaka the winner.

The evening’s big award, the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year went to All Black Ardie Savea. It is the second time Savea has received the top honour, while he was also named the All Blacks Player of the Year for the third consecutive year.