Woman jailed after two abductions of children from Oranga Tamariki

Judge Dominic Dravitzki jailed a woman for 23 months on 25 charges, which included convictions for abducting children from Oranga Tamariki care, in the Timaru District Court.

A 33-year-old woman, “in the midst of methamphetamine addiction”, who took children from Oranga Tamariki care on two occasions, has been jailed.

There are widespread suppressions in place with two of those abducted – aged 4 and 1½ – being the defendant’s own children, while other offences, besides the abductions, were spread from Taupō to Ōamaru.

“There is a large amount of offending - 25 charges,” Judge Dominic Dravitzki said, in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, before jailing the woman for 23 months.

“The most serious of these is the two of unlawfully taking children who were in the custody of Oranga Tamariki, one involving your children and the other was unrelated to you.”

The judge said there were also threats of violence and actual violence and “quite a large list of dishonesty offences”.

The judge said the cultural report disclosed significant mental health issues, coupled with a “very early” involvement in a sexual relationship and then other relationships that had abusive and violent factors, and then major drug use, including methamphetamine.

The report also noted that, on a positive note, the defendant wanted to repair the relationship with her children and had a desire to be a good mother.

“This offending occurred in the midst of methamphetamine addiction,” the judge said.

“The attempts to uplift the children from Oranga Tamariki, that were being cared for by a family member, was a drug-affected response.

“I am prepared to accept that both sets of offending are well-connected to that background of drug addiction and issues of development in your life and separation from your children ... they appear to be intimately connected.

“It doesn’t excuse what you did ... I emphasise the seriousness of interfering with children in Oranga Tamariki’s care that are already in a very vulnerable situation.”

The first abduction, a 13-year-old, had been in Oranga Tamariki custody in Christchurch since November 2021.

On September 21, 2022, the child who had already absconded once that day, left the premises again and got into a vehicle driven by the defendant who drove away without speaking to staff. The defendant booked an Interislander ticket for the child and other children to travel to Wellington.

Police located the child on September 24, in a Picton campground, with the defendant and other children. The child was returned to Christchurch the next day.

The child absconded from Oranga Tamariki again and was transported north by the defendant. This time the defendant, the child and other young persons crossed Cook Strait and were located when the ferry docked in Wellington. The child was returned to Oranga Tamariki custody.

The second abduction, involving two children, was in November 2022.

These children were put in Oranga Tamariki’s care at their paternal step-grandmother’s in Ōamaru on November 11, 2022.

On November 14, the mother, her partner, and her 13-year-old son went to the address.

The partner demanded that the mum see the two children. Her partner then stepped into the house, pulled a black mask over his face and threatened to kill the caregiver if she didn't let them see the children.

The man was told that all access to the children had to be organised through Oranga Tamariki.

The mother then entered, “and in an aggressive and threatening manner”, told the caregiver that she was “seeing her boys and didn't care about OT”.

The mother grabbed the youngest child and ran across the road to the car with the four-year-old running behind her.

The elder son grabbed both children’s car seats from the house and took them to the car. The children were put in the car and it sped off.

The woman’s other offending included not paying for fuel in Christchurch, stealing numerous items from Farmers stores in Rangiora and Riccarton in July 2022, and then a run of theft and obtaining by deception charges related to transactions on Faceback Marketplace in March and April 2022.

There was also a threat to kill one of the Marketplace victims and further thefts in Christchurch in June, and in Taupo in October.

The judge’s starting point was 48 months jail but he allowed a 15% reduction for background issues, which, when combined with a 25% early guilty plea reduction, cut the starting point to 29 months. A further five months and two weeks were deducted in recognition of time spent on electronically monitored bail and the defendant undertaking rehabilitation.

Judge Dravitzki ordered $2000 reparation to be shared on a pro rata basis with the affected parties, as he noted, "there had been a substantial amount of loss" in the dishonesty offending. The defendant was also disqualified from driving for six months.