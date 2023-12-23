Upgrades of Waimate library and council chambers to start in February

The Waimate District Council’s library and headquarters refurbishment is scheduled to start in February.

An upgrade of the Waimate District Council’s library and headquarters is expected to start in February, and the architect behind the project believes there are positive lessons for others facing similar work.

The council confirmed that Waimate company Hayden Tait Building Ltd has been awarded the contract for the $1.925 million project, after a tender process.

The refurbishment was scheduled to start in February 2024.

John Rushton, of Rushton Architects, the firm hired by the council for the project, said the process followed by his firm and the council offered valuable lessons to others.

Rushton said knowing the in-depth details of a project during the initial phases of design could help to prevent the escalation of costs throughout a project.

“Right at the start, the client gives you a brief of what they want to achieve.

“Rather than just going with what will fit the budget, we actually drill down into the design, and we will get quite descriptive about the level of finishes, level of services, scope of the work and the time frame for the work.”

This meant his firm could get a “very good indication” of what the end costs would be, he said.

“We want to know what the estimated cost is going to be in two years, when we are actually building it.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Architect John Rushton says open and transparent communication with a client will help with the overall project.

After Rushton went to the quantity surveyors for the council project, the firm also put forward options to the council, with the council then choosing what it wanted to achieve in terms of budget.

“We did that right back in December 2021,” he said.

“The tenders we put out recently were within the estimates that we put together two years ago.

“We got the same level of contingencies in the contract as we did back in December 2021. It’s been consistent.”

Rushton’s advice for avoiding escalation of project costs was to “know what you want in the long term”.

“Don’t change the design,” he said.

“And it’s really on the architects to put the effort in right at the early stage to understand the client’s brief and get it right, and to marry the budget and expectation really, really early. Lock that in.

“We marry the design and description, materials, the level of finishes and time frame with the cost really early. That’s what is often missing.

“If you put those details in early on, you get a much smoother road.”

John Rushton/Supplied An artist’s impression of the Waimate District Council library and headquarters after refurbishment.

Rushton warned of an issue referred to in the industry as “design creep”, where a client keeps changing project plans and tends to ignore the costs associated with that.

He said having open and transparent communication with a client, such as that achieved with the Waimate council, would also help with the overall project.

“This was local consultants using local contractors, delivering a local project.”

The upgrade originally had a budget of $1.5 million, before it was reduced to $960,000 in the 2021-22 budget.

That was revised again in the 2022-23 Annual Plan to more than $1.6m, with the council agreeing it would go ahead.

The final report on the project identified other elements, with the total cost climbing to $1.925m. This included the fitouts (funded separately from non-rates), costs to establish the temporary library, and contingencies.

Up to $900,000 is to be funded from the Government’s Better Off Funding package.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate mayor Craig Rowley: “Libraries are no longer just a place to get books.”

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley said a fit-for-purpose library was essential to any community.

“Libraries are no longer just a place to get books. They form an essential service as a community hub.

“This will extend the lifespan of the building and improve one of our most important facilities.”

The completed library building will also contain the Information Centre, bringing visitors back to Queen St.

The work in the council chambers will address the poor lighting and airflow, create a multifunctional space, and future-proof the area to meet the changing technological demands of local authorities, including the ability to live-stream council meetings.

A scaled-down version of the library will function out of the Club Room in the Event Centre, at 15 Paul St, while construction is taking place.

While work is happening in the chambers, meetings will also be held in the Event Centre.