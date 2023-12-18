Good Samaritan hit by own car as he helped at crash near Temuka

A good Samaritan who stopped to help a motorist in a crash was injured when another motorist crashed into his car near Temuka on Sunday morning. (File photo)

A good Samaritan who stopped to help at the scene of a crash, near Temuka on Sunday morning, was taken to hospital with possible spinal injuries after another motorist crashed into his vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said the man had stopped to help a 34-year-old woman who crashed into a ditch on Milford Clandeboye Rd.

Quested said the man saw the vehicle in the ditch and stopped to help get her out.

The good Samaritan was standing behind his own vehicle, when another motorist crashed into it head-on, sending it crashing into him, he said.

Quested said it may have been misty or foggy at the time, because the driver of the third vehicle did not see the man’s parked vehicle.

The woman was driving from Christchurch to Ōamaru at the time of the crash. She failed a Compulsory Impairment Test, and a blood sample was collected, Quested said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 4.44am on Sunday and responded with an ambulance.

“One person was treated by the crew at the scene, and was transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.