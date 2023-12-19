Christmas house: Temuka man's tribute to late wife during festive season

George Weavers has opened his home to the public for Christmas in honour of his late wife, Betty.

As George Weavers hung Christmas decorations around his home this year, the feeling was bittersweet.

Weavers was happy to honour his late wife, Betty, but many times during the task he thought of her and where she would have told him to place the decorations.

“It’s so sad,’’ he said.

“When people start talking to me about Betty, I get a tear in my eye.’’

Every year for 21 years, Betty brought joy to the lives of many in Temuka ahead of Christmas, opening her festive-themed home so that others could enjoy the magic of the season.

But this year is George’s first Christmas without Betty. In her honour, he opened the home to the public for the first time on Monday and will do so every night up to Christmas Eve.

Betty died at the age of 85 on December 18, 2022, after a short illness.

Her death occurred about two weeks after she had begun her Christmas open homes for the season. Her final order to the family was that they open the home to the public after her death.

When she spoke to The Timaru Herald last year ahead of her Christmas open homes, Betty joked that she would probably be known as Temuka’s “Mrs Christmas”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The late Betty Weavers in 2022, showing off items at her Christmas-themed home in Temuka.

That year, the Weavers began decorating the house on November 1.

This time around, George said he had started decorating in October, and throughout the task he thought of Betty.

“It was strange not having Betty here,’’ he said. “She has always been there in the background.’’

He said he knew where most of the decorations should go and where she would tell him to put them.

George had also kept some things on display in the lounge all year, he said.

He was looking forward to welcoming people to his home and said he was proud to be doing so in her honour.

The home, at 16 Seddon St in Temuka, is open each night from 5pm until December 24.