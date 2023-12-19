Longtime Timaru baker retires after 65 years in the kitchen

It began in her mother’s kitchen, where a young Faye King would bake on a coal range and whip up delicious creations at the family farm.

But now, after 65 years of helping to fill the shelves of homes throughout South Canterbury with her delicious slices, jams and chutneys, King is hanging up her pinny.

She says that, at 75, it is time to retire.

Her final stint as a stallholder selling homemade goodies will be on Saturday at the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market.

Before that, she will also be at the town’s Twilight Christmas Market on Wednesday evening.

Her last market appearances would be tinged with sadness, she said, because she enjoyed meeting people and selling to regular customers.

On the plus side, she was looking forward to having more time for herself.

“I’ve told a few people I’m retiring, and they say, ‘You’re not old enough,’’’ King said.

“I’m 75, so I think it’s time.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s Faye King is retiring after 65 years as a dedicated home baker. She will appear at her final markets this week.

King began baking as a 10-year-old while growing up on a farm in Seadown, she said.

“I used to do baking and Dad would take my cakes to shows.

“Mum taught me to bake – she was a good baker.’’

She also put her skills down to her high school cooking teacher.

“I also started doing Mum’s baking at home while she was busy working on the farm. I used to make the old-fashioned kisses with jam.’’

It was these morsels that started to earn King first prizes in agricultural shows, she said.

“Then Dad bought a new electric range for Mum. The baking was not as good as the cooking I did in a coal range.

“It took a while to get used to it.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An array of Faye King’s baking in her Timaru kitchen.

King has also been a champion cake decorator, winning a gold award and many silvers for her creations at New Zealand conferences.

She said she enjoyed baking as she likes making things, decorating and using her hands.

“I’ve just always done it.

“When I went to high school, I got first prize for an un-iced cake and the next year was third in the iced competition.

“It’s a good skill to have.’’

When she left school, King worked as a cake decorator at Jenkins Bakery. Her working life also included 19½ years at Temuka Pottery, where she said she was the first decorator when the company began painting on pottery.

She had also won prizes in Country Girls and Young Farmer competitions, she said.

Natasha Martin/Stuff Faye King, left, and Ellie Stewart in 2009. Both were members of the South Canterbury Cake Decoraters Guild.

She said a lot of work went into her creations, but people did not always want to pay a reasonable price.

“A lady asked once for a three-tier wedding cake for $50. Some people have no idea.’’

The rising cost of living had also made an impact, she said. The cost of a bag of sugar recently went up from about $9.50 to $12.99.

She said the cost of updating her council food certification was up to $800 at a time.

“You have to sell a lot of cakes to make that.’’

Increasing regulations over the years had also made more work, she said. “It’s a mission, really. Nobody ever died from my jar of jams.’’

King began selling at markets around South Canterbury about 10 years ago. She and her partner, Don, had sold the lease for the Homestead Lodge Motel after a 9½-year stint.

“We left the motel and I felt I wanted to do something.’’

She said she would miss the people she had met over the years the most.

“That’s in a way why I started doing the markets after the motel. It’s the people.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Faye King cuts up lolly cake in her Timaru kitchen. She began baking at age 10 with her mother.

King said that if it were not for her partner’s help with setting up and packing down after markets, she would have stopped selling at them a long time ago.

Her most popular items were tomato relish, her marshmallow and caramel slices, and chocolate fudge.

“A lady asked me, ‘How am I going to get on without your chocolate fudge?’

“That’s made from an old-fashioned recipe – one that my mother used to make.’’

She had been making her tomato relish for 55 years and said it was a “tried and true recipe’’.

In retirement, King would still bake for her family, especially her grandchildren, she said.

“I’ll never give up baking.’’

Wednesday’s Twilight Christmas Market will be held at 2 George St from 4pm to 7pm and will include more than 100 stalls.