Long-time Timaru motorcyclist John Pateman farewelled

Motorcyclists at the Wai-iti Rd roundabout in Timaru on Monday taking part in a last ride for the late John Pateman.

In a procession befitting of the man they were riding for, a large group of motorcyclists made their way along Timaru streets on Monday in honour of the late John Pateman.

Pateman died at Timaru Hospital on December 10, aged 70, following a short illness, and was described by his son-in-law Stan Wallis as “one hell of a man’’.

With a keen interest in motorcycles, Pateman was a member of multiple clubs dedicated to the mode of transport throughout the region, and following his funeral on Monday, his friends from those groups honoured him with a final ride to the crematorium.

The procession was guided by police along the route.

Wallis said the ride was a fitting tribute to a man who would have loved to have seen all the motorcycles.

“It was sad but appropriate,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A police presence during the final ride for Timaru man John Pateman on Monday.

“It was good, so many people turned out to farewell him.’’

Wallis said Pateman owned about nine motorcycles with “one for every day of the week’’.

His dedication to his bikes was even evident when he was on holiday, Wallis said.

“We were at the lake camping one time and John was restoring his old Norton [motorcycle] and he was sitting there filing the crankcase.

“Then he got out the wet and dry sandpaper, and he was filing for hours.’’

Pateman grew up in Timaru and became interested in motorcycles through his father.

It was his father’s old Norton bike that he was renovating as he holidayed at the lake.

In 2013, his efforts were recognised when he won the PPG Concours Cup for best presented bike at the national motorcycle rally in Whangarei with his 1928 Model 18 Norton.

His father rode the bike in the 1930s, and then he sold it.

Pateman’s uncle returned it to the racetrack in the 1940s, and being worth nothing, he wanted to dispose of it, he said at the time of winning the cup.

It had sat unusued for many years before Pateman began restoring it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Pateman, left, and Malcolm Watson at the Magpie Madness Motorcycle Rally in Winchester in 2022.

Wallis said, Pateman’s dedication to his craft was encapsulated by the fact that he would put paint in the oven, so it would stick better.

“Then there would be roasts for the next month that smelt like paint.

“If he did something, he did it full throttle.’’

Wallis said Pateman was also a keen fisherman, and loved his faithful companion, Holly, the dog, a yorkshire terrier.

He was also a tug-of-war coach, taking women’s teams to New Zealand championships.

He described Pateman as being a “big teddy bear’’ who gave great hugs.

“If you needed a hug he would squeeze you and your eyes would just about pop out.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Two of John Pateman’s beloved motorcycles were towed on a trailer as part of the procession.

Christmas would be a sad occasion this year, and Pateman would be remembered fondly, Wallis said.

“He had so much to offer, and he could fix anything.’’

Pateman helped start the Triumph Riders Club in Timaru about three years ago, Wallis said.

“His cousin started it and he [John] didn’t want to be on the committee but helped out as much as he could.’’

A media spokesperson said police in Timaru were contacted by the Triumph Riders Club as a matter of courtesy regarding the large procession arranged to go from the funeral home to the crematorium for Pateman's funeral.

“Several staff were assigned to the route to aid in the flow of vehicles involved in the procession which was a fitting farewell for a well-respected member of our community,’’ they said.