Tourist caught drink-driving in Timaru after two weeks in NZ

Simran Singh had been in New Zealand two weeks when he was caught drink-driving in Timaru, the Timaru District Court was told on Tuesday. (File photo)

An international tourist caught drink-driving in Timaru was noticed by police as his vehicle faced north in a southbound lane.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis told the Timaru District Court on Tuesday that Simran Singh was in New Zealand on a holiday visa.

“He does not hold a current New Zealand driving licence but does hold an Indian driving licence,” Ellis said as the 25-year-old was being sentenced by Judge Dominic Dravitzki on a drink-driving charge.

At 10.53pm on December 4, Singh was spotted in the driver’s seat of a Mitsubishi vehicle that was stationary and facing north, in the southbound lane, at the intersection of Theodosia St (State Highway 1) and Sophia St.

Ellis said the vehicle came to the attention of police, who activated their lights. Singh then drove into the forecourt of a nearby service station and stopped.

Police said Singh showed signs of alcohol impairment and was taken to the Timaru police station for an evidential breath test, returning a reading of 576 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

Police said Singh denied having consumed alcohol. However, his lawyer, Tiffany McRae, said he gave that answer because of the “language barrier in misunderstanding the question”.

When McRae said Singh had no previous convictions, the judge asked how long he had been in the country, to which the reply was: “He has been in New Zealand two weeks.” The judge then responded: “Not surprising, is it?”

McRae added that Singh was “very remorseful” and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The judge said: “You are visiting here and in a relatively short period you have managed to drive in a way quite clearly you shouldn't have, being impaired by alcohol.”

The judge said he did take into account the early guilty plea.

Singh was convicted and fined $600, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence in New Zealand for six months.